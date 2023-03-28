WEIMAR — Reagan Wick had to battle the wind and the rain, but her focus was squarely on Shiner.
The No. 12 Lady Comanches had handed No. 6 Weimar its lone District 29-2A loss, and Wick was determined not to let it happen again.
“It was a wakeup call, especially with that being our first district game,” Wick said. “We know that this year is going to be even harder than last year. We were prepared for them this time. We knew how they were going to throw and how their defense was going to be, so we prepared really well for them this week.”
Wick scattered eight hits and had seven strikeouts to lead the Ladycats to an 11-4 win Tuesday night at the Weimar Softball Field.
“She’s pretty special,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “We tried to throw a little bit different tonight. We’re trying to add another pitch. We’re trying to move her on to another level. It’s pretty exciting to watch her because she’s coming everyday excited, wanting to improve and she’s already at a pretty high level.”
Shiner (16-5, 5-2) scored a run in the first inning when Rylee Vancura drew a walk, stole second and came home on a single by Paeden Vincik.
But Weimar (21-5-1, 6-1) responded with six runs in the second inning, thanks to four walks, two errors, and a three-run double by Hannah Fisbeck.
“That was definitely a momentum changer,” Fisbeck said. “We saw they got the first run in the first inning. We knew we had to start putting the bat on the ball. Having that double really changed the game and made our team believe we could hit this pitcher.”
The Ladycats scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and added two more runs in the sixth off of three Shiner pitchers.
“We were a little more patient at the plate than we were the first time we played them,” Maupin said. “I think when we got patient, we made them bring some pitches over the plate and gave us some better looks.”
Shiner scored three runs on four hits in the third inning, but had only two hits the rest of the game.
“Since Shiner’s seen me the past two years, they’ve kind of gotten used to what I throw,” Wick said. “So this game, it was really crucial that I threw some new stuff at them and tried to change it up a bit. They’re a really good hitting team this year so you’ve really got to keep it low and away from them or else they’re going to get a hold of it.”
Weimar set itself up for a district showdown at Ganado on April 6.
“This team can be very, very good,” Fisbeck said. “We had two back-to-back state appearances, and I believe we can go a third time and a third time is always a charm.”
District 29-2A
Weimar 11, Shiner 4
Shiner 103 000 0 — 4 8 3
Weimar 061 112 x — 11 10 0
W: Reagan Wick. L: Addy Siegel. Highlights: (S) Callie Sevcik 1-for-3, RBI[ Brinley Ramirez 2-for-4, R; Siegel 1-for-4, 2B; Paeden Vincik 1-for-4, RBI; Teresa Olivas 1-for-4, R, RBI. (W) Hannah Fisbeck 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Izzy Reeves 2-for-4, 2B, R., RBI; Taylor Smith 1-for-2, 2 R; Raydyn Williams 2-for-4, R, RBI. Records: Shiner 16-5, 4-2; Weimar 21-5-1, 6-1.