SHINER — Flatonia is not afraid to shoot 3-point shots and for good reason.
The Bulldogs converted 12 times from behind the 3-point line and ran away with an 80-52 District 28-2A win over Shiner on Tuesday night at the Shiner gym.
“We shoot a lot of 3s and we also make a lot of 3s,” said guard Duke Sodek. “But what comes with those 3s are a lot of assists. You’ve got to have the guy to get the ball to shoot the 3. So really, it’s everyone that’s a part of that. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing down low in the post or outside on the perimeter. Everyone is a part of what we do and shooting the 3-ball.”
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Fidel Venegas attempts a shot over the outstretched arms of Shiner's Jacob Werner, left, and Bryce Filip during a District 28-2A game in Shiner Tuesday night.
Shiner's Drew Wenske attempts to pass the ball to Bryce Filip during a District 28-2A game against Flatonia Monday night in Shiner. Flatonia's Luke Law, Jaidyn Guyton and Keyshaun Green defend on the play.
Flatonia's Fidel Venegas attempts a shot over the outstretched arms of Shiner's Jacob Werner, left, and Bryce Filip during a District 28-2A game in Shiner Tuesday night.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Micah Carson shields the ball away from Flatonia's Angel Netro during a District 28-2A game in Shiner Tuesday night.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Keyshaun Green attempts a layup against Shiner's Drew Wenske during a District 28-2A game in Shiner Tuesday night.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Left: Shiner's Jacob Werner defends against Flatonia's Luke Law during a District 28-2A game in Shiner Tuesday night. Right: Shiner's Micah Carson shields the ball away from Flatonia's Angel Netro
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Keyshaun Green pressures Shiner's Cade Murrile during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Drew Wenske drives up court against Flatonia's Keyshaun Green during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Fidel Venegas passes the ball while Shiner's Carson Schuette applies pressure during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner coach Jeff Akin gives instructions to his team during a District 28-2A game against Flatonia Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Angel Netro (15) and Fidel Venegas (3) battle Shiner's Micah Carson for possession of the ball during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Luke Law attempts a reverse lay-up against Shiner during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Ryan Peterson attempts to block the shot of Flatonia's Luke Law during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Keyshaun Green attempts to get past Shiner's Cade Murrile and Drew Wenske during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Bryce Filip attempts to pass the ball over Flatonia's Fidel Venegas during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Luke Law drives past Shiner's Micah Carson during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Drew Wenske attempts to pass the ball to Bryce Filip during a District 28-2A game against Flatonia Monday night in Shiner. Flatonia's Luke Law, Jaidyn Guyton and Keyshaun Green defend on the play.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Drew Wenske sets up a play while Flatonia's Keyshaun Green defends during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Carson Schuette passes the ball against Flatonia during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Keyshaun Green drives to the basket against Shiner's Bryce Filip during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Ryan Peterson passes the ball to Carson Schuette while Flatonia's Angel Netro defends during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Duke Sodek defends against Shiner's Carson Schuette during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner. Also pictured are Flatonia's Fidel Venegas and Shiner's Ryan Peterson.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Micah Carson starts a fast break against Flatonia during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Cade Murrile passes the ball to a teammate during a District 28-2A game against Flatonia Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Flatonia's Alex Hernandez battles Shiner's Drew Wenske for possession of the ball during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Flatonia vs. Shiner boys basketball
Shiner's Carson Schuette drives past Flatonia's Dayton Cliffe during a District 28-2A game Monday night in Shiner.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Sodek made six 3-pointers, including three straight during a 20-0 first-quarter run that allowed Flatonia to jump out to a 29-5 lead.
"We have some guys who can shoot, some guys who are inside players, some guys who are more drivers and cutters,” Duke Sodek said. “Everybody really compliments each other really well. We get the job done that way.”
The No. 7 Bulldogs improved to 21-4 on the season and 3-0 in district in a game that was bogged down by 48 fouls that led to 59 free-throw attempts.
“We started out really fast and looked really crisp,” said Flatonia coach Chris Sodek. “The game was very tightly called. Almost everything was a foul. I’m not complaining, it was the same thing for them. That kind of muddied up the game. So it ended up being a game without a flow, but I’ll always take a win in Shiner, Texas, and I thought our team played really well.”
The Comanches (4-6, 2-2) trailed 51-23 at halftime, but outscored Flatonia 15-10 in the third quarter.
Micah Carson scored 13 points to lead Shiner, which scored 24 points on free throws.
“We were trying to take it possession by possession,” said Shiner coach Jeff Akin, whose team has had seven practices. “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. I think we kept playing hard and I thought there were some things we did pretty well, but they are obviously things where we’ve got to get better.”
Luke Law had a trio of 3-pointers and led Flatonia with 25 points, including 10 from the free-throw line.
“Sometimes that happens,” Law said. “You’ve got to improvise and we made free throws. We made free throws and got the win and that’s all that matters.”
Duke Sodek had 18 points and Keyshaun Green added 13 for the Bulldogs.
“We run in a lot of guys and play a lot of people,” Chris Sodek said. “I think that helps us defensively because we don’t get tired and we can make things happen.”
District 28-2A
Flatonia 80, Shiner 52
POINTS: (F) Keyshaun Green 13, Duke Sodek 18, Luke Law 25, Jaidyn Guyton 3, Fidel Venegas 7, Angel Netro 4, Titan Targac 4, Justin Marler 3, Dayton Cliff 3. (S) Bryce Filip 7, Ryan Peterson 6, Jacob Werner 8, Micah Carson 13, Carson Schuette 7, Brady Herndon 5, Cade Murrile 4, Drew Wenske 2.
