HALLETTSVILLE – Nineteen players on a team isn’t much when you compare it to other rosters around the state.
But it was more than enough for Hallettsville in 2019.
The Brahmas started the year with 26 athletes, and saw that number drop as district play began.
But the team was still successful, and defied the odds by putting together an 11-3 record, which included a trip to the Class 3A, Division I quarterfinals.
“It felt great doing what we did with small numbers,” said linebacker Price Pruett. “Accomplishing everything last year was great — especially after how we did the year before. We’re excited for this year.”
Fast forward to this season and the scenery is much different.
When strength and conditioning workouts began, the Brahmas had 64 players suit up to play.
“That’s really good,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “We haven’t had that many in quite a while. It’s been about seven years since we’ve had this kind of situation, and we’re fired up about it.”
The Brahmas will begin the season ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A state poll with the return of 10 seniors.
Hallettsville also returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense — including all-state running back Jonathon Brooks, Ty Gerke, Pruett and offensive lineman/defensive end Landon Sluka.
“We feel like we have seniors coming back with a lot of experience,” Psencik said. “They’re all a close group, and they’re fun to be around.”
Hallettsville will have a modification at the quarterback position with the departure of Lane Linhart, who graduated in the spring.
Brandt Trlicek, Chase Patek and Gerke are all competing for the starting job.
“When we hit that first scrimmage against Weimar, we’ll learn a lot,” Psencik said. “We want to get as many weapons as we can on the field so whoever we put at quarterback, it’s going to allow us to get the most weapons on the field.”
Trlicek and Patek are cousins, and that doesn’t change when the two are on the field together.
Both want to see each other succeed.
“It’s good competition, and it’s only going to make all of us better,” Patek said. “Whoever comes out on top to play quarterback is going to make us be better. We’re going to do whatever we can to help each other win.”
“It means a lot to be out here with family,” Trlicek added. “It helps us come together and achieve our goal for the year. Whether it’s me or him, we want to do what it takes to help the team be better and get to where it needs to be.”
Brooks, who committed to the University of Texas in May, is looking to lead the Brahmas as a senior.
The Ford Tough Award winner from last season rushed for 2,144 yards and 38 touchdowns during his junior campaign. He also had 299 yards receiving and 675 return yards.
“It means a lot and I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Brooks said. “I want to be a leader and set an example for the younger ones.”
The Brahmas were placed in a new district and region during the offseason.
Realignment moved Hallettsville into Region III and in District 12-3A, Division I with Yoakum, Boling, Hitchcock, Hempstead and playoff foe Columbus, which ended the Brahmas’ season last year.
“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Brooks said. “We want to go even further than we did last year. It doesn’t matter who we play. We’re going to come out and play our best no matter what.”
Players didn’t know what to expect with the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas, but the Brahmas are grateful to be back on the field.
If all goes as planned, Hallettsville will play its season opener against Shiner on Aug. 28 at Comanche Stadium.
The Comanches, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, defeated Hallettsville 55-20 in last year’s season opener.
“It means a lot that we can come out and play,” Patek said. “We want to have fun and continue playing the sport we love.”
“It feels great to be back — especially since we have a lot returners,” Pruett added. “We’re happy we still have the opportunity to come out and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.