Tuesday was full of firsts for No. 9-ranked Calhoun.
Not only was their non-district game against Corpus Christi London their first home game this season, but it was also the first time that the Sandies entered a game ranked in the top-10 in Class 4A under head coach Jenna Buzek.
Naturally, this put pressure on the Sandies players before and during the game.
“I think that the nerves got to us a little bit at first, because we had a really big crowd," said senior middle hitter Kamryn Kestler. "But I think we played well, and I think that we did the best that we could."
Despite their nerves in the first set, Kestler and the Sandies were able to settle down and defeat London (12-14) in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-19).
Kestler finished the game with a team-high nine kills. She also added five digs and an ace.
“The crowd was really crazy for us, and I feel like we played pretty well for our first home game,” she said.
Kestler and sophomore setter Briley Christensen were able to find a rhythm with each other Tuesday night, with Christensen assisting on nearly half of Kestler's kills.
Christensen finished with a team-high 19 assists and added six digs.
“It was a great feeling to get the win tonight with all of the people in the crowd,” she said. “It means a lot to see all of their support, and I hope to see more.”
Senior setter Emma Strakos also helped out in the assist category, recording 17, and adding 16 digs on defense.
Buzek was impressed with the performance from Christensen and the setters.
“I think she did good,” Buzek said. “We got a great defense, and we’ve got a great back row, so they’re able to get those setters those passes for those hitters to put down, so it was all-around a great effort tonight.”
Last week Calhoun cracked the Class 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball rankings at No. 16, however, after winning six games over a two-day period this past week, the Sandies moved up five places.
“They’re putting in the work and the record is showing it and that’s what those rankings are based off of, is your record, so it’s always a compliment to be ranked,” Buzek said.
However, Buzek isn't going to let the ranking be a distraction to her team during the season.
“A ranking is awesome, and it’s a compliment, but it’s not gonna help you win or lose a game,” Buzek said. “We talked about it, but we try not to think about it to stay in the moment."
Calhoun once again goes on the road, traveling to Cuero on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.