UHV’s home opener was not the one coach Terry Puhl envisioned.
No fans were allowed Monday at Riverside Stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions and it didn’t take long for Puhl to notice.
“I walked off after the national anthem and I was walking back to the dugout and I thought, ‘Man, it’s quiet over here,’” Puhl said. “But it’s the situation we’re in and we’ll get used to it.”
Christian Garcia and Ryan Garner made sure to keep the Ottawa University of Arizona bats quiet.
The pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout to lead the Jaguars (2-3) to a 1-0 win.
“It didn’t feel that great,” said Garcia, who started and went six innings. “I’m used to pitching around fans. But at the same time, it’s something we have to get used to. It will take some time, but we’re just here to play baseball and we’re just here to win games.”
Garcia yielded five hits and was helped by a third to home and first double play after the Spirit (8-11) loaded the bases in the third inning.
“Garcia threw the ball exceptionally well,” Puhl said. “He had a high level of strikes. He got that one big double play ball from third. DaDa (Davion Lockett) in left field made a great catch for Garner. Those were two great defensive plays for us. I think Garner was throwing the ball pretty good.”
Garner gave up one hit in the final three innings to pick up his first save, thanks to Lockett’s diving catch in left field with two outs and two runners on in the seventh.
“There’s a little more intensity in a real game,” said Garner, who threw three innings in a scrimmage against Coastal Bend College. “I actually enjoy it more. I feel like I throw more strikes when it’s a real game.”
UHV was playing its first game in over a month, and managed only five hits against Ottawa starter Tanner Fallon.
But the Jaguars scored in the sixth inning when Victoria West graduate Garrett Harrison reached on his second infield single, stole second base and came home on a single by Zach Lee.
“I’m very pleased with the pitching staff,” Puhl said. “You can tell our hitters are a little off. I’m very happy with our pitching. If there’s ever one headache a manager can have, it’s not having enough pitching. It looks good right now.”
UHV travels to San Antonio to open Red River Athletic Conference play Friday at Our Lady of the Lake.
The Jaguars return home March 17 against St. Edward’s and no fans will be allowed.
“I like hearing the fans close instead of them having to park way out there (in left field) and try to listen in,” Garner said. “My teammates were pretty loud though so that was pretty good.”
Ottawa 000 000 000 – 0 6 2
UHV 000 001 00x – 1 5 0
Tanner Fallon, Matthew Wilmot (8), Myles White (8) and Deon Reese. Christian Garcia, Ryan Garner (7) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Garcia (1-1). L: Fallon (0-2), S: Garner (1). Highlights: (O) Jared Crockett 2-for-3. (UHV) Garcia 6 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 2 SO; Garner 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 HP, 2 SO; Garrett Harrison 2-for-4, SB, R; Zach Lee 1-for-3, RBI. Records: Ottawa 8-11; UHV 2-3.
