Victoria East defensive coordinator Chris Lackey is thinking outside the gym during the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas.
With most athletic clubs closed, Lackey isn’t letting that stop him from taking weight training to another level.
Outside of his Victoria home, you’ll find logs, rocks, four-by-fours and other homemade items he uses for his workouts.
Lackey, who calls his training “coaches in quarantine” posts his workout routines on social media with the hope of showing others how to stay fit during UIL athletic suspensions.
“I haven’t worked out this way very much,” Lackey said. “We’re trying to figure out different things to do in order to stay in shape and inspire other people to get healthy and stay healthy during this virus.”
Victoria East defensive coordinator Chris Lackey @Coach_Lack talks about how his coaches in quarantine workouts started. pic.twitter.com/9s7u0WoBBW— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) April 3, 2020
The UIL suspended all athletic activity March 15. The earliest play can resume is May 4 unless the UIL decides to extend its suspension.
Lackey, who served in the United States Marine Corps for four years, is getting the chance to share some of the workout methods he learned while serving his country.
“I just want to be a good example and inspire our athletes and other athletes to stay healthy so they can do the things they need to do,” Lackey said. “I want to give them some fun ideas and motivation to get out there. It doesn’t have to be in a gym with regular weights.”
East offensive line coach Christian Gonzalez is another member of Lackey’s “coaches in quarantine” team.
Depending on what they want to workout first, the pair will either do cardio before lifting weights or vice versa.
Normally, the coaches will run three to six miles during the week, with a long run on the weekends, which is between 10-20 miles.
Together, they ran 20 miles on a trail run at Rocky Hill Ranch near Smithville.
Lackey said the most he’s ran was 26.2 miles.
East defensive coordinator Chris Lackey and offensive line coach Christian Gonzalez will normally run 3-6 miles during the week and a longer run on the weekends - which is usually 10-20 miles. @Coach_Lack @greenchilegonz pic.twitter.com/ABP3SG3lJR— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) April 3, 2020
“It was a blessing that Chris came up with some workouts, and it’s a cool experience,” Gonzalez said. “It’s great, and it’s fun to come up with new ways to exercise. Almost everyday we come with something new and something fun.”
Lackey and Gonzalez will continue to workout from home, but both admitted they rather be at school with the other coaches, teachers and more importantly, the kids.
“I don’t think we have been through anything like this before,” Gonzalez said. “Not seeing the athletes five days a week is tough, but I’m looking forward to the day when we do.”
“This has been fun but the biggest thing is we miss our kids and our athletes,” Lackey added. “We miss our fellow coaches, teachers and all of us being able to hang out.”
East offensive line coach Christian Gonzalez @greenchilegonz on working out with @Coach_Lack during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/4QGNcHSRQl— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) April 3, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.