VISD and St. Joseph have no plans to alter athletic schedules because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bobby Jack Wright, athletic director for VISD, said the district is monitoring the situation.
Faith Academy athletic director Gil Gonzalez could not be reached for comment.
“At this time, we don’t have any plans to make changes in the schedule,” Wright said. “From VISD’s standpoint, we are monitoring it and the district is monitoring it. We’re all tied into it but at this time, we don’t see anything that will tell us to alter or postpone our schedule. Right now, we’re going on as scheduled.”
“We’re doing the same thing,” added St. Joseph athletic director Bryan Jones. “We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and soon it could be on a hourly basis. With us going into spring break, we’ll be able to get some extra cleaning done at the school.”
The NBA announced Wednesday that it will suspend the rest of the season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
The NCAA also announced that basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of the virus.
As of Wednesday, there have been at least 1,000 cases of the virus in the United States.
VISD Superintendent Quintin Shepherd told the the Advocate the district would consider playing games without fans.
“There’s a slightly comforting thought in that we will not be alone,” he said. “If in fact that this comes to Victoria, there is a very real chance that it will be everywhere else. At that time, we will be learning with others to see what will be working.”
Wright said the district will monitor any mandates or policy decisions made by the UIL.
“If there was anything to arise in the near future, we would have to get clarification from the UIL,” he said. “Soccer playoffs are coming up, softball and baseball going on and track meets, but for now, we’re continuing as scheduled.”
VISD athletics is currently in season with soccer, softball, baseball, track and field, golf, tennis and powerlifting.
St. Joseph is currently playing softball, baseball track and field, golf, tennis and powerlifting.
Faith Academy is in season with softball baseball and track and field.
