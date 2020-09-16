No spectators will be allowed during Victoria East’s scrimmage against Medina Valley on Friday, according to the VISD website.
The Titans are scheduled to play the Panthers at 6:30 p.m. at Frost Bank Memorial Stadium.
The scrimmage will be live streamed on the Q-92 Facebook page.
Victoria West will also be in action Friday night on the road against Floresville.
East and West open the season Sept. 25.
The Titans will play San Antonio Southwest Legacy on the road, while the Warriors will face Boerne Champion at home.
