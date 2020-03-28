Victoria East & West Basketball
Victoria East’s Giani Wimbish-Gay dribbles the ball as Victoria West's Ashley Giesalhart defends during a District 30-5A game at the East gym.

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

Nominations are being accepted for the 2019-2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.

Coaches submitting nominations are asked to include the player’s name, position, grade classification and statistics. All-district teams are also needed and will be published with the all-area team. Also, if you haven’t sent your all-district teams, please do that as well.

Nominations may be submitted by email to sports@vicad.com, mforman@vicad.com, rcastillo@vicad.com or ttyre@vicad.com.

