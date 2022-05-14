AUSTIN — Nordheim is in the process of building a track for the high school.
But even before the construction is complete, the school can boast a pair of gold-medal winners.
Braylon Williams won the boys Class 1A 200-meter dash, and Emagen Styra won the girls shot put at the UIL state meet Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“That’s pretty good. That’s pretty cool,” Williams said. “It makes me happy that we can bring something back to the city of Nordheim that always supports us.”
Styra won Nordheim’s first state medal since 2015 with a personal-best throw of 39 feet, 10 inches in the shot put.
Williams followed by winning in a personal-best time of 22.50 seconds in the 200.
“I think the difference was last year I went to regionals and got fourth in the 100 and 200,” Williams said. “Just having that experience and wanting to go harder and wanting to go deeper and get to state.”
Williams had to go to the track in Runge to practice, but it didn’t prevent him from coming into the meet as the second seed.
“I saw the times and I saw my time and I thought if I could just run my race like my coach (uncle Carlton Williams) always tells me. He tells me to stay in my lane and run my race. Run hard and don’t let anybody else control your race and if I do that, I’ll have a good one.”
Braylon Williams admits to being nervous, but leaned on Carlton Williams to calm him down.
“If you ask my coach, down there in the warmup area, I was getting pretty nervous,” Braylon Williams said. “He calmed me down and told me it’s just another race and a big opportunity.”
Styra planned on competing in the shot put when she began high school at Nordheim.
But after competing in the event as a freshman, the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury caused Styra to miss her sophomore and junior years.
Styra was virtually starting over when she reported for the first day of practice. But she went back to work with a positive attitude.
“It was just hard work in the weight room, hard work at practice every single day,” she said. “I never gave up. I always had the mindset of winning.”
Styra attributed her winning throw to the excitement of being at the state meet.
“”I got here and achieved my goal,” she said. “I was just coming here to have fun and go out with a bang.”
Styra plans to attend Texas Lutheran University to continue her track and field career. Williams is unsure whether he will play basketball or continue in track and field.
But neither will be going home empty handed.
“It means a lot,” Williams said. “I can show this to my friends and family and my coach and show them how we did it together.”
Going the distance
The cross country season proved to be a difficult time for Moulton’s Estefania Colchado.
Colchado, a sophomore, fractured her hip and was unable to participate.
“It ruined my whole season,” she said. “I hated it. I always got to see my teammates run. I had worked so hard during the summer and I couldn’t run.”
Colchado has no idea how the injury happened, but was determined to get back to running as quickly as she could.
“I just really missed running with my team and everything,” she said. “I couldn’t do that so I told myself, ‘if I want to get better, I just have to do it.’”
Colchado put in the miles and was able to return for the track season.
Her hard work paid off when she was able to participate and finished first in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 3,200 at the Region IV-1A meet in League City to qualify for the UIL state meet in both events.
Colchado’s first trip to Mike A. Myers Stadium was a success as she finished third in the 3,200 and earned a bronze medal in a time of 12 minutes, 19.28 seconds. She also finished sixth in the 1,600 in a time of 5:51.65.
“I feel like I achieved something and I worked for it,” she said. “It just feels better whenever you work for something your accomplishments mean more.”
