BRENHAM — Shiner point guard Haley Patek left the Brenham gym Tuesday night with a mixture of disappointment and optimism.
Patek would have liked a better outcome in the Lady Comanches’ Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against Normangee.
But Patek, a junior, can also see the potential for the future.
“It was definitely a good experience for us,” she said. “We have a lot of young people who learned about the intensity of the game. We got to play with some older girls and that should help us.”
Shiner’s hopes for a regional tournament appearance ended in a 54-40 loss to the Lady Panthers.
Normangee improved to 29-5 and advanced to the regional tournament in San Marcos. The Lady Panthers will play a semifinal game Friday against Mason.
But with only one senior in the starting lineup, the experience figures to benefit the Lady Comanches (23-15) next season.
“With any sport, if you don’t have the experience or you don’t know what to expect, sometimes that plays a big role,’ said Shiner coach Ray Neal. “These girls grew up tonight and they’re going to be good. They’ve got the skills, they’ve got the tools. They know what it takes now to work out here on the floor.”
Shiner hung with Normangee until midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Comanches pulled within 28-26 on a short jump shot by Morgan Lenehan, and had a chance to tie or take the lead on their next possession.
But they turned the ball over and Normangee scored eight straight points to take control.
“Turnovers have kind of been our nemesis all year,” Neal said. “We tried to minimize them. We were kind of working on that. We were diminishing them for a long while, but sometimes things just happen. When you play hard, you’re going to make those mistakes. But I can’t fault them for that. They’re trying to make things happen.”
Isis Robinson, the lone senior starter, led Shiner with 19 points, and Rylee Vancura added 10.
“We’re going to miss Isis,” Neal said. “I hope she goes on to do great things. She understands the game and does things well. We got a good nucleus coming back with our juniors who will be seniors and I’m looking for big things to come from them.”
Patek is also looking for a deeper run next season.
“With the experience we gained from this year,” she said, “we’ll be pretty good.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Normangee 54, Shiner 40
Points: (S) Haley Patek 1, Callie Sencik 3, Rylee Vancura 10, Isis Robinson 19, Morgan Lenehan 7. (N) Brylee Smith 7, Christina Witherspoon 17, Aubree McAllister 13, Morgan Hemphill 5, Callie Powell 4, Kourtney Wright 9.
Halftime: Normangee 24-21. 3-pointers: Robinson 2, Wright 3, Witherspoon, Hemphill. Records: Normangee 29-5; Shiner 23-15.
