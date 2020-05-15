University of Houston-Victoria soccer coach Adrian Rigby today announced the signing of North Forney defender Isabel Olvera to play women’s soccer for the Jaguars beginning in the fall of 2020.
Olvera is a four-time all-district selection and served as team captain this past season. She was selected all-district first team, along with Defensive Player of the Year and co-MVP honors for her team this past season.
“Isabel is a solid back that joins our defense next season,” said Rigby. “Isabel is very sound technically and has good speed to go along with it. She has a high soccer IQ and is able to read the game very well. We are excited for her to make a direct impact her freshman year.”
