ARLINGTON — North Shore used a late score to top Duncanville, 17-10, in the Class 6A, Division I state championship game Saturday evening.
It’s the fifth championship for North Shore, and third in the last four years. Each of its last three have come against Duncanville.
North Shore freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey broke a 10-10 tie with a 39-yard touchdown pass to David Amador. That score came one play after Duncanville was penalized for kick-catch interference, putting the Mustangs (15-1) on the Panthers’ 39.
Bailey finished 10 of 13 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown, and was named Offensive MVP. Amador had seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Ronald Wilson, of North Shore, racked up 3.5 tackles for a loss to earn Defensive MVP honors.
The two teams leaned on their defenses in the first half as they entered the break tied at 7-7. There were a combined seven punts and 165 yards of total offense in the first half.
Bailey connected with his brother, Jhalyn, for a 3-yard touchdown to put North Shore up
Duncanville (13-2) responded in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by linebacker Jordan Crook with 8:15 left in the first half.
Both teams traded 32-yard field goals in the third quarter before North Shore broke the tie in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.