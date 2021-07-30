BRYAN — Austin Ochoa hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to lift the Victoria Generals to a 5-4 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Friday night at Travis Field.
Ochoa, a Refugio graduate who plays for UTSA, went 2-for-4 to help the Generals end a six-game losing streak.
Broch Holmes also had two hits, including a double, for the Generals.
Kamron Snodgrass pitched five innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win, and Austin Testerman earned the save with two innings of scoreless relief.
The Generals visit the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at 7 p.m. Saturday, before returning to Riverside Stadium to wrap up the regular season against the Flying Chanclas at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.