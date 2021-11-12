Karnes City had to adjust this season as it transitioned between head coaches midway through the year.

Donnie Dziuk was named the interim head coach and led the Badgers to a first round playoff matchup against the Odem Owls Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

The Owls (11-0, 6-0) left town with a 59-25 Class 3A, Division II bi-district win.

Having planned to attack the Owls through the air with quarterback Treyton Clark and receiver Warrick Thompson, the Badgers had to change things up as Thompson left the game early in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

“When I saw Warrick go down my heart just dropped. He’s the heart and soul of our team defensively and offensively,” said Dzuik.

Karnes City (4-7, 3-3) turned to its running game to try and keep up with a prolific Owl rushing attack.

“We were able to run the ball and that’s credit to the offensive line. A lot of those guys will be back next year,” said Dzuik.

The game could not have started better for the Badgers, as Jeremiah Rivera broke free on the first play of the game and sprinted 67 yards giving his team an early 6-0 advantage. Rivera led the Badgers with 150 yards on 17 carries.

However, the Owls were able to score 21 unanswered points to close out the first quarter with a 21-6 lead.

Not giving in, the Badgers defense held Odem to a field goal in the second quarter, while scoring a touchdown on a 3-yard run by Christian Martinez, keeping the score within striking distance, 24 to 12 to end the half.

Odem’s powerful running game, behind the combination of running back Marcus Martinez and quarterback Hunter Dawson, was too much for the Badgers to handle in the second half. Odem outscored Karnes City 35-13 in the second half.

Karnes City’s Clark threw two touchdowns in the second half. The first being an 18-yard pass to Lisaiah Mendoza in the third, and a 22-yard pass to Gabriel Gutierrez in the fourth.

“The kids stepped it up this season winning three out of the last five. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. All credit goes to Odem. They’re a very good team,” said Dzuik.

Even though it was a season of transition, Dzuik is proud of the way the players handled the change.

“We instilled pride into the team," he said. "It doesn’t matter what is going on, you are representing the school, community, and family. That is what we will continue instilling in the kids as we head into next season.”

Karnes City vs. Odem stats Odem 59, Karnes City 25