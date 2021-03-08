Much of what Brad Oden knows about coaching football he learned from David Husmann.
Oden was an assistant at Schulenburg for six seasons under Husmann, who died in December of complications from COVID-19.
“There are a whole range of emotions that it obviously invokes,” Oden said. “The big one is I walked the sideline with him for 76 games and it still affects me. David was my mentor and taught me most everything I know. I just looked up to him so much.”
Oden will get the chance to follow in Husmann’s footsteps after becoming the athletic director and head football coach at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Husmann came out of retirement to coach at Sacred Heart last season. The Indians advanced to the TAPPS Division IV area playoffs and finished with a 2-4 record.
“From the standpoint of having the honor to be able to follow him and continue what he started there was very important to me,” Oden said.
Oden, 54, has been an assistant coach at Flatonia for the last two years and is currently coaching the powerlifting teams.
His final day at Flatonia will be Friday and he will start at Sacred Heart after spring break.
“It presents a great opportunity for me personally,” Oden said. “I really didn’t know if these chances and opportunities would come around. Chris (Freytag) gave me the opportunity to coach there in Flatonia and kind of recharge my batteries and invigorated my desire to continue coaching kids and lead a program.”
Oden was a head coach for seven seasons at Queen City, Alvarado and Schulenburg and compiled a 39-36 record.
He began his coaching career as an assistant at Goliad and was also an assistant at Schulenburg, Pittsburg, Rice Consolidated and Tomball.
He left coaching to become the high school principal at Shiner for 8½ years before returning to coaching at Flatonia.
“The big question for me was can I sustain the energy level and do what I did,” Oden said. “That was the big question. When I went there, it was like I never stopped and it was very natural to get back and start coaching again.”
