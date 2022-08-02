Reed Spenrath didn’t join the Victoria Generals until the second half of the season.

But he’s already made his presence felt.

Spenrath, an El Campo graduate, had four hits and was a home run short of the cycle in the Generals’ 12-8 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinal series Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.

The Generals will look to wrap up the season when they travel to Bryan’s Edible Field for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3, if necessary, would be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field.

The Generals struck quickly, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a leadoff home run by Jackson Hardy and a two-run homer by Malachi Lott.

“We’re absolutely relentless,” said Spenrath, who plays at TCU. “We’re not just banking on one or two guys, which is great. Everybody can hit in our lineup. You’ve got to throw to one of those and thankfully, tonight was my night.”

Spenrath singled in the first inning, doubled in the fourth, hit an infield single in the sixth before tripling in the eighth. He had two RBIs and scored three runs.

“The thing about him I see the most is he’s smiling a lot,” said Generals coach Michael Oros. “He’s happy and having a good time. When you’re having a good time, you don’t stress as much or put as much pressure on yourself and it makes it easier to play the game.”

The Bombers were able to cut the lead to 7-5, but the Generals, who had 17 hits and at least one from everyone in the lineup, were able to add to the lead in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

“I’ve got to thank my teammates for swinging it in front of me and behind me so they had to throw me strikes,” Spenrath said. “All of us just have the confidence to go up there and hit.”

Oros wasn’t surprised with the offensive output, and was puzzled the Generals haven't been as productive more often.

"We’ve been thinking this is what it was the whole year," he said "It was one of those things where we were saying ‘Are we just all slumping at the same time.?' If you look at the names and you look at the swings, you go, 'it’s there.' I feel like it’s finally starting to connect and when it does the result is awesome."

The Generals will attempt to win on the road and bring the championship game to Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

"We’re clicking at the right time," Spenrath said. "Pitching has been on point, we’re hitting really well. We’re just a really good bunch of kids. We’re really connected and I think we embrace being somewhere else and just 30 kids against the world."

NOTES: Jimmy Perez from Glazer Distributing was presented the Blake Payne Award by the Generals before the game.