Victoria West sophomore Camden Repper hasn't always been a quarterback.
During last season on JV, he moved from receiver, took over under center and the position came natural to him.
“Then, we started to do well,” Repper said. “Our team started to do better. Everyone just collectively started doing work as a team.”
Repper’s play caught the attention of the coaches and, with the departure of 2021 starter Braden Luedeker, his name was in the running to take over the starting job as spring football began a month ago.
Repper completed 11 of 19 passes for 161 yards and added 10 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Red team during West’s annual spring game Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium — won by the White team 39-28.
Repper's performance is what the West coaches saw during spring drills.
“The progression of the quarterbacks was better,” said head coach Courtney Boyce. “I thought Camden progressed as the spring went on. I think collectively, these guys improved for each other. They help each other out. I think that’s the most positive thing I took from spring training.”
Repper opened the game 4 of 5 passing for 55 yards. Through two drives, he was 6 of 8 for 90 yards.
His first pass of the simulated game was a 45-yard completion to D’andre Fillmore, setting up the first of two touchdown rushes by Jaxx Rangnow.
“He’s shown a lot of improvement from when we first started,” Fillmore said. “I liked seeing the way he played.”
But it wasn’t just Repper putting on a show during West’s offensive clinic that featured over 800 total yards.
Tyler Gantt led the way for the White team, going 5 of 9 passing for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dominick Martinez also completed five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Boyce was pleased with the depth the Warriors will have at the quarterback position come fall practice.
“This matters to them,” Boyce said. “That was evident after today. For us to be effective, all 11 on the field offensively have to be working together.”
The White team put up 430 yards of total offense, while the Red had 385.
Rangnow had 93 yards on 16 carries to go with his two touchdowns, as the Red team rushed for 224 yards.
West will attempt to build on these performances when fall practices start in August.
“I’m excited for the fall,” Boyce said. “Defensively, this isn’t the first time they’ve gotten to scrimmage. I think there were a few scrimmages where the defense got the best of the offense. Putting kids in game situations, seeing how they react, I think that’s an extremely exciting thing.”
