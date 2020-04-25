CUERO – Working from home is a different experience.
The quiet of doing a story in solitaire is much different than the usual buzz of a newsroom or press box.
But I haven’t been alone when I head to the study to work on a story.
All I have to do is glance to my right and I see two big brown eyes looking back at me and hear that long tail wagging.
Tulip has been my faithful companion since we started working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulip, who is part yellow lab and part I’m not sure, has been with us for around 14 months since we adopted her from Pet Adoptions of Cuero.
I saw Linda Anzaldua at a Cuero college signing and mentioned we were looking for a yellow lab to adopt, and she told me to come by the shelter.
I remember the Sunday my wife, Denise, and I took our other rescue dog, Buster, to Cuero.
After Buster and Tulip played in the yard together, we wound up coming home with both of them crammed into the back seat of my Mustang.
There have been some trying moments, like the time Tulip was galloping through the house with the kitchen trash bag in her mouth.
Then, there was the morning when Buster and Tulip got out of the yard and we found them near Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
But for the most part, Tulip has brought immense joy into our lives, and I wish everyone could share the same experience.
Linda and Lawrence Anzaldua opened Pet Adoptions of Cuero when they moved from Houston in 2011.
The shelter became a non-profit in 2012 and they completed the current facility on 407 U.S. Highway 183 — or in layman’s terms the road to Goliad or San Antonio before you get to the bridge over the Guadalupe River — in 2016.
The Anzalduas are at the shelter seven days a week even during the pandemic. They’ve also been blessed with the support of the community.
The shelter has been able to remain open during the pandemic thanks in a large part to volunteers like Nelda and Paul Huber and Pat Kennedy, who take turns walking the dogs six days a week.
Students and athletes from Cuero High School have also walked the dogs as part of their community service work, and Hunt Elementary students staged a penny contest in which they raised $1,069 for the shelter.
A donor from Runge provided enough money to insulate the roof, which keeps the shelter cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.
The shelter currently has 26 dogs and 24 cats available for adoption.
But if the Anzulduas had their wish, there would be no pets at the shelter. They would love for each of them to have a forever home.
The adoption fee is $150 and covers shots, tests, de-worming, and spay or neutering.
Anytime is a good time to adopt a pet, but especially now during the pandemic.
The opportunity to bond with your pet at this time is like no other and will serve you well when you return to a more normal working schedule.
I have never been on so many walks (if you’ve been downtown you may have seen a guy being pulled by two dogs), and just going outdoors with the dogs after being at home all day is a blessing.
Of course, being a pet owner comes with responsibilities. But whatever you give is minuscule compared to what you’ll receive.
