Full disclosure, I am a longtime Dodgers fan.
I became one when I moved to Santa Monica and attended UCLA.
My cousin’s father had season tickets and we would occasionally go to games, and listening to Vin Scully call the games on radio or TV was an experience unto itself.
There is nothing like sitting in the stands in Dodger Stadium and looking out at the San Gabriel Mountains.
I visited Tommy Lasorda’s spacious office when I covered Victoria native Doug Drabek pitching at Dodger Stadium for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
I saw Don Sutton just miss out on a no-hitter, and watched the Friday night fireworks with my son, Ethan, sister Derry and nephew Sam after Clayton Kershaw pitched.
One of my prize possessions is a baseball signed by Dodgers such as Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax that I got from the late Elmo “Home Run” Estes.
You may have seen me covering baseball games wearing a Jackie Robinson Dodgers cap.
But as a Dodgers fan I’ve learned over the years to prepare to have your heart broken.
The Dodgers have always been good enough to get your hopes up, but most of the time, not quite good enough to win it all.
My good friend and fellow UCLA alum Lynnsey and I have a running joke about when the first “what’s wrong with the Dodgers” article will appear in the Los Angeles Times.
As a result of Major League Baseball’s recently released report, I now know what went wrong in the 2017 World Series.
The Astros were stealing signs electronically and relaying them to their hitters either by beating on trash cans or other means.
The Astros were stripped of draft picks and received the maximum fine allowed.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for a year before being fired by team owner Jim Crane.
The Red Sox are likely next after parting ways with manager Alex Cora, who coached with the Astros, and has been implicated.
Carlos Beltran is the latest victim, coming to a mutual decision with the Mets to step down as manager.
The punishment for the Astros was severe – not severe enough – but that doesn’t make me feel any better. I’d feel the same way if the Dodgers were caught using electronics to steal signs.
Their players were fortunate to escape punishment. It obviously would have been difficult for the commissioner since some he would have had to deal with the union.
I don’t care that the Astros weren’t stripped of their title, and I don’t think it should be given to the Dodgers.
I’ve always believed championships should be won on the field.
At the same time, there’s no doubt the Astros had a massive competitive advantage.
One statistic that stands out is chase rate, or the number of pitches a batter swings at outside the strike zone.
The Astros hitters’ chase rate went down significantly, and it’s clearly because they knew what pitch was coming.
I know stealing signs is a baseball tradition. I covered a high school team in the playoffs that had figured out the other team’s signs and won a series after losing the first game.
But stealing signs electronically is another matter, and is expressly forbidden by major league rules.
The recent news has been tough for Astros fans like Advocate assistant sports editor Rey Castillo to digest.
Rey had waited his entire life for the Astros to win a World Series. Despite being dejected when the Astros beat the Dodgers, I was happy for Rey.
I know the recent news has left a sick feeling in the pit of his stomach.
The last time the Dodgers won a World Series was in 1988, which was almost five years before my son was born.
But at least I can look back at 1988 and enjoy Kirk Gibson’s dramatic home run and the outstanding pitching of Orel Hershiser.
When Astros fans recall 2017, they’ll remember how their team’s championship is tainted.
