HALLETTSVILLE — When Hallettsville’s defense is on, it’s tough to beat.
The No. 21-ranked Lady Brahmas forced No. 20 Tidehaven into 34 turnovers on Friday night to score a 52-32 District 25-3A win and maintain second place.
“We just talk about being very relentless on defense,” said Hallettsville head coach Hunter Hlaverty, “getting a lot of hands on balls, turning our defense into offense. It’s a big point of emphasis for us.”
Hallettsville (18-7, 6-1) was spurred by a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds by junior forward Macy Herring.
“We take pride in our (home court),” Herring said. “I think it’s extremely important we stay on top in here and protect our home.”
The Lady Brahmas forced 13 turnovers in the first quarter, using them as fuel for a 13-0 run to eventually lead 23-7 going into the second quarter.
Sophomore guard Kasey Harper scored nine of her 11 points in that quarter.
“I usually don’t start out hot,” Harper said. “But starting out hot, gets me comfortable. When I’m comfortable, I play better.”
Hallettsville was outscored 20-11 between the second and third quarters as the Tigerettes managed the pressure better. Tidehaven had only six turnovers in the second quarter.
But the Lady Brahmas responded with an 18-point outburst in the final quarter including five from Herring and six from Adaline Pohl.
“We were just using our speed,” Hlavarty said. “Things got tough for us late in the first half and early in the third quarter. The girls executed very well. We got a lot of hands on balls and then we hit some shots that started to fall for us.”
Tidehaven beat Hallettsville 39-31 in the Ganado tournament on Nov. 17.
Head coach Michelle Wagner saw a totally different Tidehaven team between the two meetings.
“(Hallettsville) played good defense,” Wagner said. “Our girls came with no type of control tonight. I don’t remember the last time we played like this.”
The Tigerettes were unable to use senior guard Jehan Johnson to her full potential due to Hallettsville’s defense. Johnson tallied eight points Friday night.
Instead, senior post Emma Smith stepped up to provide a game-high 20 points, including 14 in the second and third quarters to pull the Tigerettes within seven points.
“Most of the teams in our district … they’re gonna do something to stop Jehan,” Wagner said. “That’s when Emma stepped up really big tonight. She had a 20-point game. That’s all we can ask for.”
District 25-3A
Hallettsville 52, Tidehaven 32
Points: (T) Emma Swift 20, Jehan Johnson 8, Halyn Rodriguez 3; (H) Macy Herring 14, Adalyn Pohl 13, Kasey Harper 11, Alaina Halata 6.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.