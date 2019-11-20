Michael Oros will return for his sixth season as head coach of the Victoria Generals.
Oros has an overall record of 163-106 and is the all-time win leader as the franchise begins its 12th season.
“I am excited to have Michael return again and look forward to putting a winning team in place for the 2020 season,” said Mike Yokum, Generals vice president and general manager. “Michael has done an outstanding job over the years not only coaching the Generals but also establishing a strong presence within the Victoria community and that is a winning combination.”
Oros joined the Generals as a freshman out of San Jacinto College in the summer of 2009. He played with the team for three seasons.
Oros led the team to a 34-18 record last season and lost in the first round of the Texas Collegiate League playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.