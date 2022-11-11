BUDA — Mason Notaro threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Luschen in overtime to lift Cuero to a 13-7 Class 4A, Division II bi-district win over Salado on Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.
The Gobblers improved to 10-1 and advanced to the area round.
Cuero also scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Notaro to Dayson Varela.
Cuero turned the ball over twice and was stopped twice on downs and went to halftime in a scoreless tie with Salado.
The Gobblers were stopped in Salado territory two times and lost a fumble and had an interception.
Cuero's Tyran Gamez and Kenneth Jackson had interceptions.
Cuero won its final six games of the regular season and captured the District 12-4A championship with a 5-0 record.
The Gobblers were making the their third bi-district appearance after advancing to the semifinal last year.