BUDA — Mason Notaro threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Luschen in overtime to lift Cuero to a 13-7 Class 4A, Division II bi-district win over Salado on Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.

The Gobblers improved to 10-1 and advanced to the area round.

Cuero also scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Notaro to Dayson Varela.

Cuero turned the ball over twice and was stopped twice on downs and went to halftime in a scoreless tie with Salado.

The Gobblers were stopped in Salado territory two times and lost a fumble and had an interception.

Cuero's Tyran Gamez and Kenneth Jackson had interceptions.

Cuero won its final six games of the regular season and captured the District 12-4A championship with a 5-0 record.

The Gobblers were making the their third bi-district appearance after advancing to the semifinal last year.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

