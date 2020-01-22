HALLETTSVILLE – Erica Otto scored only four points in Schulenburg’s District 28-3A opener against Hallettsville.
Otto wasn’t about to have a similar performance in the rematch.
“That was not a pretty game for me,” Otto said. “My coach got on me and my dad got on me. I knew I had to do better.”
Otto scored 26 points to lead the No. 8 Lady Horns to a 66-37 win over the Lady Brahmas (3-5 in district) on Wednesday night at the Hallettsville gym.
Otto, a junior, did more than score for Schulenburg (23-4, 8-0), as she was a force on the boards and helped spark a press that forced a number of turnovers by the Lady Brahmas.
“She is the catalyst on the press,” said Schulenburg coach Phillip Eddins. “When she’s going well, we’re going well. She’s got to get hands up on the front of the press, cause turnovers and when she does we get easy buckets out of them.”
Otto admits what would seem like an easy bucket often isn’t the case. But she compensates in other areas to help the team.
“If I’m not doing very well I’m definitely trying to help with rebounds and my defense and working on that and keeping a team from scoring,” she said. “Sometimes, I’m not very good on the block. I’m missing my easy shots and it doesn’t help when I’m the one shooting all the time.”
Otto’s versatility is also a plus, as she can play virtually any position on the floor.
“I’m definitely a post or a guard,” she said. “When I was in junior high, I played post and being a post you have to handle the ball all the time. Now that I’m bigger and I can see the floor better, I can rebound and it’s easy for me to see. The other girls are tinier than me or I’m just a stronger girl so I can push them around.”
Depth is a strength for the Lady Horns, who use as many as 10 players.
“With us, it’s a we not a me,” Eddins said. “We don’t care who scores. We just want to score and win.”
Otto is determined to do anything to make winning possible.
“My goal would be working to making my block shots and not missing the cheap things we need for the team,” she said. “Also working on my defense to pick that up a little bit. The biggest parts of my game are the rebound and defense.”
Notes: Haylee Svetlik led Hallettsville with 14 points and Kara Starns had 10.
The game was moved to Wednesday because Hallettsville canceled school Tuesday as result of the flu.
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 66, Hallettsville 37
Points: (S) Erica Otto 26, Erin Treybig 3, Brynlee Hollas 8, Morgan Marburger 5, Emily Rodriguez 7, Abbey Wellborn 3, Julie Guentert 7, Ariana Rodriguez 5, Becca Wagner 2. (H) Kylee Starns 2, Kara Starns 10, Emily Drummond 4, Bailey Rother 2, Sydney Migura 5, Haylee Svetlik 14.
Halftime: Schulenburg 34-18. 3-pointers: Treybig, E. Rodriguez, Guentert, Svetlik 3, Drummond. Records: Schulenburg 23-4, 8-0; Hallettsville 3-5 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.