SAN ANTONIO — UHV was swept in its final Red River Athletic Conference series of the regular season.

Our Lady of the Lake scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth Friday to claim a 5-4 win at the Missions Baseball Academy.

The Saints (29-22, 21-11) won 4-1 and 13-11 in Saturday’s doubleheader.

UHV dropped to 20-24 overall and 15-18 in conference play.

Raul Lopez had two hits for the Jaguars in Friday’s game.

El Campo graduate Zach Lee had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI in Saturday’s first game.

Victoria West graduate Clayton Wenske had two hits and an RBI in Saturday’s second game.

UHV will travel to Sterlington, La., to open play in the conference tournament on Friday.