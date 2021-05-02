Our Lady of the Lake combined for 29 hits and swept a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader over UHV on Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
The Saints (32-15, 18-4) won the first game 22-1 and claimed a 10-4 win in the second game.
The lone run for the Jaguars (8-27, 7-15) in the first game came on a solo home run by Luis Vargas in the bottom of the first inning.
Amilcar Montanez had two hits for UHV in the second game and, Victoria West graduate Garrett Harrison added a triple and scored a run.
Cuero graduate Joey Baker pitched two hitless innings for OLLU in the second game.
The teams will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader beginning at noon Monday at Riverside Stadium.
Our Lady of the Lake 22-10, UHV 1-4
OLLU 176 160 1—22 18 2
UHV 100 000 0 —1 6 2
Alec Martinez, Tristan Scherer (6), Layne Klostermann (7) and Robert Lopez. Tyler Price, Tyler Henderson (3), Blake Russell (3), Charles Chavez (4), Kolbe Kutac (5), John Nelson (5) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Martinez. L: Price. Highlights: (OLLU) Connor Dayton 4-for-5, 2-run HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs. (UHV) Luis Vargas solo HR.
OLLU 600 103 000 — 10 11 0
UHV 000 400 000 — 4 5 2
Jose Ramirez III, Joey Baker (5), Devin Molina (7), Ty Cook (9) and Robert Lopez. Levi Whitlock, Andrew Loudermilk (1), Carson McKenna (5) and Austin Aguirre. W: Ramirez III. L: Whitlock. Highlights: (OLLU) Matthew Klarr 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jacob Mitchell 2-for-4, 3-run HR. (UHV) Garrett Harrison 1-for-3, 3B, R; Amilcar Montanez 2-for-4, R, RBI. Records: OLLU 32-15, 18-4; UHV 9-27, 7-15.
