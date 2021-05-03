Our Lady of the Lake completed a Red River Athletic Conference series sweep over UHV on Monday at Riverside Stadium.
The Saints (34-15, 20-4) won the first game 18-6 before claiming a 5-1 win in the second game.
OLLU took command early in the first game, scoring six runs in the second inning. The Saints finished with 13 hits, including four for extra bases.
Corben Henry had three hits for the Jaguars (9-29, 7-17) in the first game.
The Saints led 2-1 in the second game before scoring three runs in the top of the ninth.
Amilcar Montanez hit a home run for UHV's lone run.
The Jaguars will begin play in the conference tournament Thursday at Pilot Field in Shreveport.
Our Lady of the Lake 18-5, UHV 6-1
OLLU 063 043 2 — 18 13 0
UHV 000 051 0 — 6 8 3
Ram Maldanado, Adrian Gonzalez Jr. (5), Devin Benavides (7) and Robert Lopez, Angel Nunez. Christian Garcia, Tyler Henderson (3), John Nelson (5), Kolbe Kutac (5), James Turnbull (5), Levi Whitlock (7) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Maldonado. L: Garcia. Highlights: (OLLU) Tyler Vivier 3-run HR. (UHV) Corben Henry 3-for-3, 2 R.
OLLU 001 100 003 — 5 11 0
UHV 000 100 000 — 1 4 3
Brett Vasquez, Joey Baker (6), Jose Diaz (7) and Robert Lopez. Gustavo Valdes, Turner Gryseels (6), Carson McKenna (9), Andrew Loudermilk (9) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Vasquez. L: Valdes. S: Diaz. Highlights: (OLLU) Jacob Mitchell 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Boedy Flores 2-run HR. (UHV) Amilicar Montanez solo HR. Records: OLLU 34-15, 20-4; UHV 9-29, 7-17.
