Bink Grimes: First glimpse of fall shows this week

The north winds feel really good, dropping temps and humidity and giving us the first glimpse of fall.
Fish responded, too. Easy limits were taken on topwaters and soft plastics, and some bays reported birds working in October/November fashion.
This week in East Matagorda Bay, Capt. Tommy Alexander released numerous trout over five pounds. A low barometer and storms building in the Gulf are usually a recipe for big trout, and this week didn’t disappoint.
Grassy banks along the north shoreline of East Bay are holding solid trout for waders tossing live bait and topwaters, while the upper end of West Matagorda Bay has been consistent on north winds for trout to five pounds over shell. Shell around Coon Island, the Barge and Half Moon Reef are holding large schools of trout on live shrimp, Bass Assassins and Lil’ Johns .
In Port O’Connor, guide Lynn Smith said the high tides have scattered fish in the back lakes and bayous. He said there have been lots of small trout under birds and in the back reaches of the bay. His best trout have come while fishing shell on topwaters on the incoming tide.
Waders working the flats adjacent to Pass Cavallo have found good fish on She Pups and Soft Dines. MirrOlures worked along the rocks at the jetty has produced as well.
In Freeport, back lakes and bayous around Bastrop and Chocolate Bay good for trout on the reefs. Live shrimp under a popping cork fished along the edges and dropoffs have worked well.
Rockport anglers have found good trout on topwaters around Super Flats and in Mesquite Bay. Those tossing bait have found fish around Mud Island and Traylor Island.
September is prime time for redfish action.
Bull redfish have begun their trek to the Gulf and many have been found along the beachfront from Surfside to Port Aransas.
All the jetties are players as well. The Surfside and Freeport jetties are holding lots of redfish on cracked blue crabs, mullet and fresh table shrimp. The Port O’Connor jetty is full of big reds in 35-60 feet of water as are the rocks in Port Aransas.
Guide Michael Rolf of Matagorda took advantage of swollen tides this week and quickly caught limits of bruiser reds in West Matagorda Bay. Rolf has been using live shrimp when available and chunks of mullet under corks.
Waders have found good fish in West Bay while wading the south shoreline with croakers and live shrimp while casting to points of shell.
As always, this time of year encourages slot-sized redfish to school in bunches of two dozen or more along the grass.
Guide Brett Sweeny said some schooling action has already begun – a true sign fall is near.
Those same elevated tides pushing redfish to the back lakes are also sending black drum to the same locales. If you find any piece of shell this time of year you will normally find a black drum on a live shrimp.
Spots like Shell Island, Twin Island, Crab Lake and Oyster Lake in Matagorda are traditional hotspots. Bill Day’s Reef, Panther Reef and the many reefs in the middle of San Antonio Bay near Seadrift all hold drum.
Guide Floyd Ciruti of Matagorda has been working reefs along the south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay for 4-5 pound drum. Live shrimp has been the best bait rigged under a Mid-Coast cork with a 12-inch leader.
Shell in Turtle Bay and Tres Palacios Bay is good on the incoming tides and the some captains have reported larger drum over 20 inches while drifting the middle of East Matagorda Bay around Boiler Bayou and Raymond Shoals
Things should be a lot quieter in September with Texas football and hunting season cranking up in the Lone Star State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.