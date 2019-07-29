The Lonestar Shootout paid out more than $630,000 to its top five finishers in its fishing tournament this past weekend.
The overall tournament winner was team Done Deal on a Viking 70 yacht, with owner Jon Gonsoulin and captain Jason Buck. The team collected a hefty $212,562, totaling 1,900 points and holding off team Pandemonium, which scored 1,850 points. Pandemonium was on a Viking 50 with Owner Mike Altman and captain Randal Gaines.
In all, there were 73 total billfish released (23 blue marlin, 24 white marlin, 26 sailfish). Also, two blue marlin were weighed.
The tournament raised $48,475 for the Houston Big Game Fishing Club’s charitable programs.
Final results
Overall tournament champion: DONE DEAL, Viking 70. Owner: Jon Gonsoulin; Captain: Jason Buck: 1,900 Points (2 blue marlin, 2 white marlin – all released)
2nd place: PANDEMONIUM, Viking 50. Owner: Mike Altman; Captain: Randal Gaines: 1,850 Points (1 blue marlin, 5 white marlin, 1 sailfish – all released)
3rd place: RELENTLESS PURSUIT, Jim Smith 95. Owner: Dennis Pasentine; Captain Robbie Doggett: 1,500 Points (2 blue marlin released)
4th place: BACKLASH, Scarborough 74. Owner: Travis Hunter; Captain K. T. Scott: 1,500 Points (2 blue marlin released)
Top angler: Wayne Timmermann Award: Mike Altman, PANDEMONIUM, Viking 50
Top female angler: Julie Coulter, DEEZ NAUTZ, Viking 55
Top junior angler: Sam Moore, Jr., DECARB, Viking 52
Billfish release division:
1st Place: DONE DEAL, Viking 70, Owner: Jon Gonsoulin; Captain Jason Buck: 1,900 Points – (2 blue marlin, 2 white marlin – all released)
2nd Place: PANDEMONIUM, Viking 50, Owner Mike Altman, Captain: Randal Gaines: 1,850 Points (1 blue marlin, 5 white marlin, 1 sailfish – all released)
3rd Place: RELENTLESS PURSUIT, Jim Smith 95, Owner: Dennis Pasentine; Captain: Robbie Doggett: 1,500 Points (2 blue marlin released)
4th Place: BACKLASH, Scarborough 74, Owner Travis Hunter, Captain K. T. Scott: 1,500 Points – 2 blue marlin released
Blue marlin division:
1st Place: BIMINI BABE, Viking 74. Owner: Babe Appling; Captain: Robert Jones; Angler: Lee Weidner (514.5 lbs)
2nd Place: MECHANICAL MAN, Weaver 68. Owner: Ben Heilker; Captain: Ray Dunn; Angler: Lloyd Boedecker (412 lbs)
1ST Place Tuna: BELLA DONNA, Donzi 73. Owner: Jim Harris; Captain: Travis Sisk; Angler: Ryan Harris (115 lbs)
1ST Place Wahoo: COYOTE, Hatteras 60. Owner: Marty Berry; Captain: Sean Swetman; Angler: Mark Hubbard (58.5 lbs)
1ST Place Dolphin: IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE, Luhrs 34. Owner: Robet Wyly; Captain: Jackson Lomax; Angler: Chris Warden (32 lbs)
Top Five Money winners
- DONE DEAL – $212,562.00
- RELENTLESS PURSUIT – $154,479.00
- BIMINI BABE – $154,470.00
- MECHANICAL MAN – $63,080.00
- SASHIMI – $54,625.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.