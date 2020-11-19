The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding hunters that harvest reports are required for the upcoming four-day doe season in more than 20 counties.
Counties where hunters are required to report for the Nov. 26-29 antlerless whitetail deer season include DeWitt County and North of U.S. 59 in Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Victoria and Wharton counties, TPWD said.
Reporting is also mandatory for all doe harvested during the archery, youth-only and muzzleloader seasons.
While archery season ended Nov. 6, the late youth-only and muzzleloader seasons run from Jan. 4-17.
Hunters must report their harvest to TPWD within 24 hours of harvest using the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile application or on the My Texas Hunt Harvest webpage at tpwd.texas.gov/myhunt.
Reporting does not eliminate tag requirements.
