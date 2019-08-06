Drawn Hunt Deadlines
- WHEN:
- Aug. 15
- What:
- archery deer, archery mule deer, exotic and javelina
CAMP ARANZAZU’S 11th ‘ZAZU FISHING AND FUN!’
- WHEN:
- Sept. 28
- WHERE:
- Rockport
- WHAT:
- Support children and adults with special needs and chronic illnesses. The day will begin promptly at sunrise with a fishing tournament. Guests can tour the camp’s idyllic setting on Copano Bay; enjoy a barbecue dinner and live music; and bid on some great trips, outdoor gear and other auction items. Event registration is available at camparanzazu.org.
