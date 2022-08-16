St. Joseph sophomore Adison Ozuna spent the summer in the gym.
The outside hitter knew she would need to be at her best to follow up earning Advocate All-Area Newcomer of the Year Honors with 317 kills in her freshman season.
“I was just in the gym getting any reps I could,” Ozuna said. “My goal for the season was to lead the team, not only as an asset (on the court), but to make sure I was doing my best to lead the team where we need to go.”
Ozuna’s work was on display with a double-double of 24 kills and 15 digs as the Lady Flyers beat Victoria East in straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-13) on Tuesday at East.
She and the Lady Flyers (3-0) struggled to find a rhythm early as they grinded out the first set. Ozuna managed five kills in the set.
The 6-foot-1 hitter found her groove in the second set, notching 12 kills.
“What was nice to see today was she had to get some off-speed kills,” said St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund. “Not everything was perfect and lined up for her to pound it tonight. It was refreshing to see her work with what she was getting and put the ball away despite that."
Junior setter Morgan Korinek stayed calm despite the struggles in the first set. She went on to tally 34 assists in the win. She also added six kills to her ledger.
“It was a loud gym and our first (true) away game,” Korinek said. “Once we started working together as a team, we kind of reset and started playing together, never giving up on a ball. We finally started to do better and keep the momentum. That’s what carried us through the game.”
Korinek and Ozuna were two of six Lady Flyers to record kills in the match, and Bridget Bludau picked up 11 blocks.
Balanced play at the net is what St. Joseph feels will bring success this season with Ozuna leading the charge.
“It helps our momentum tremendously,” Swanlund said. “They kind of get bored with plays that don’t excite them, if that makes sense, and then struggle to stay on. Once Adison starts swinging and connecting with her setter, that really helps get the entire team excited.”
East (2-6) doesn’t want to put too much value in the loss.
Head coach Danna Wincher wanted to put her team against one of the best hitters they’ll see to help the Lady Titans grow.
“It’s not about the points, like I told my team,” Wincher said. “It’s just about getting better. Seeing a great hitter like that is only going to make us better. Defense right now, we’re young. It’s about the overall growth and fight in the kids.”
East was able to find some success in the third set blocking Ozuna’s powerful right arm.
Emily Wall and Sarah Castaneda were able to land a block to pull within 8-6 in the third set and the Lady Titans finished with five blocks.
“My block wasn’t getting set and properly adjusting,” Wincher said. “I knew once we could contain her, that would be a changing point in the game. We didn’t contain her right away, but when she went to the back row, I knew we had a fighting chance to get some points.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
