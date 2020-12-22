Evan Tijerina has high expectations for Faith Academy this season.
Tijerina, an all-state selection in TAPPS Class 2A last year, knows it's possible for the Cougars to win their second straight district title and make a run towards the state tournament this season.
"This team has the talent to get to state and win a title," Tijerina said. "Honestly, we just have to keep improving and doing what it takes every day to get there."
Faith Academy (8-4) was up against Class 5A St. Joseph (0-1) Tuesday night at the St. Joseph gym, both teams gearing up for their district schedules.
Faith Academy won handily, 84-55, in the Flyers' first game of the season.
"We just have to find as many games as we can between now and district play," said St. Joseph head coach Lonzel Harrison. "It's a sad situation because the kids have been handcuffed and haven't been able to play through no fault of their own. We just have to keep building, building and getting better."
Faith Academy jumped out to a huge lead lead in the first quarter, scoring 28 points, with Tijerina accounting for 14.
The Cougars kept up the pace in the second quarter to go into the break with a 53-28 lead.
"We're really big on pace and space and everything we do is run run run," said Faith Academy head coach Dusty Lemke. "That's who we are and we saw moments of that and doing it right, but then we would go into lulls that third quarter was a bit of a wall for us but we picked it back up in the fourth."
The Cougars were never threatened, but St. Joseph showed signs of life as it outscored Faith Academy in the third quarter.
"Everybody that I saw play today was giving it their hardest," said St. Joseph post Trent De La Garza. "That means they're clearly giving it all they can and they're dedicated. We just have to give it more time and keep building that chemistry."
De La Garza is the team's lone senior and Harrison said he has made an impact on the younger players.
"He's a guy you can always depend on," Harrison said. "He has strength and is able to push people around. He just came back from being sick himself, but he's been tremendous and his presence has been the biggest thing for us."
Despite the win, Tijerina thinks the Cougars can play better as they get closer to district play.
"Our conditioning has to get better," Tijerina said. "A lot of people say we run up and down the floor, but we know we can do better and that's one of the biggest areas."
Faith Academy 84, St. Joseph 55
Points: (FA) Shepard Manning 7, Noah Davis 11, Duce Graham 16, Evan Tijerina 27, Daniel Hernandez 14, Jarius Jones 6, Ben Bauer 3; (SJ) Alfredo Vasquez 4, Andrew Hicks 3, Logan Meador 6, Dominic Tomacek 2, Comeman Fromme 16, Rylan Riviera 2, Jackson Stefka 10, Caleb Ybarra 3, Carter Helson 4, Jace Saddler 4, Juaquin Marraquam 2;
3-pointers: Stefka 2, Ybarra, Fromme, Meador, Hicks, Tijerina 3, Graham 2, Manning; Halftime: Faith Academy 53-28; Records: Faith Academy 8-4; St. Joseph 0-1.
