A pair of Victoria Texas Aquatic Club swimmers accomplished a lifelong dream on Tuesday.
Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd signed her letter of intent to the University of North Florida, and St. Joseph’s Bo Ellett committed to the University of Mount Union in a ceremony at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Both swimmers are moving on to college athletics after wrapping up careers as state qualifiers for their respective schools.
“It feels great. It’s been my dream since I was seven years old,” Shepherd said. “I’ve become more focused swimming for VTAC this past year. It’s easier to focus on my technique and swim my best swims having more meets to compete at. It provided me more opportunities to become recruited.”
Shepherd swam for two years at Victoria West and qualified for state in 2020 after breaking seven school records.
As a senior, she decided to focus on swimming with VTAC and used the time to focus on improving her performances. The increase in competition helped her receive more notice, which led to a visit to North Florida’s campus in Jacksonville in October.
“I instantly knew it was my school,” Shepherd said. “It’s 15 minutes away from the beach. We have a 50-meter outdoor pool that’s going to open in June, so that was a huge add on. The education is great. I’m going to be in the honors program over there. Everyone is super welcoming, and I’m super excited about that.”
Ellett qualified for state as a freshman at St. Joseph but later focused on swimming for VTAC, where his father Doug Ellett is the head coach.
When it came time to choose a college, Doug helped Ellett every step of the way.
Together they got Ellett’s list of possible colleges down to two before making the visit to Alliance, Ohio.
“I just loved the campus,” Ellett said. “The community seemed like it was really nice, it had what I wanted to study, computer engineering. It was just the right choice everywhere.”
Doug Ellett sees the signing ceremony as a goal for his whole program to achieve. Both swimmers, Shepherd and Ellett, were described as quiet leaders, but they put in the work to achieve their opportunities.
Both Shepherd and Ellett appreciated the memories they made swimming in Victoria and the friendships they made on their swim teams. In Shepherd’s case, she hopes she can become a record breaker for the Ospreys like she was at West.
“I hope they both get their educations. I hope they both enjoy the college experience of swimming,” Doug Ellett said. “I think being in a group immediately when you hit campus is very important for socializing. You have a group that you belong to, and I hope they get faster and get whatever dream out of swimming that they can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.