PALACIOS — Palacios is one of the few schools in the area not to be on spring break this week.
The difference has hardly been noticeable to Anthony White, who has kept busy throughout the semester.
White’s hard work on the track paid off Thursday, as he left Shark Stadium after securing boys high-point honors at the Shark Relays.
White won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the long jump, finished second in the triple jump, and third in the 100-meter dash to score 44 points.
“My parents motivate me every day to go out and get better every day,” White said. “I’m staying in shape and getting stronger and bigger.”
White started the day by winning the long jump; (21-1.5) and after winning the 400 (50.95), won the 200 (22.7) on short rest.
“My ultimate goal is to make it back to state,” he said. “I’ve been to state the past two years and I’m going to try and go to state and get gold in my own event. My 400 goal is to get a 47 at state.”
White is likely to play football at Lamar University as a preferred walk-on unless he receives any track & field offers.
“To be honest, football is my true love,” he said. “I like playing football. The contact, man, the grinding every day, I love it.”
Catching the competition
Ti’Shaun Davis had an outstanding senior season of football at Tidehaven.
He earned first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver after catching 57 passes for 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 122 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Davis signed a letter of intent to play at Angelo State and he was able to fulfill a promise made to Kody Smith, his former receivers coach at Brazosport, who died after a battle with cancer.
“I promised I would get 1,000 yards for him,” Davis said. “Once I did, I just kept going. When I realized nobody could stop me, I kept doing it.”
Davis also intercepted an area-leading 10 passes and helped lead the Tigers to the Class 3A, Division II regional final. He credits Tidehaven coach David Lucio for his overall improvement.
“He taught me a lot,” Davis said. “He taught me how to be a man and how not to let anything hurt you. He taught me a lot of stuff.”
Davis had no doubt he would run track to complete his senior year. He finished second in the 200, fourth in the 100 and ran on the 400 relay that finished fifth at the Shark Relays.
“I want to finish my high school career,” Davis said. “I didn’t want to leave my boys. I wanted to finish it off and get faster so I can be ready for next season.”
Picking up hardware
Goliad’s Ashley Wood earned girls high-point honors with 34 points.
Wood won the 100 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump, and ran a leg on the 1,600 relay that finished second.
Needville won the girls team title with 159 points, Cuero was second with 120, and Goliad was third with 109.
Stafford won the boys team title with 173 points, Palacios was second with 118, and Goliad was third with 100.