GOLIAD — Palacios understood the challenge it faced in its Class 3A bi-district game.
Lytle was the District 27 champion and ranked No. 8 in the state.
But the Sharkettes also knew the level of competition they faced in District 28.
“We had to work together and not think too much about where they placed,” said Cyra Polk. “We felt like our district is better than theirs.”
Palacios used its pressure defense to come away with a 51-41 win Friday night at the Goliad Events Center.
The Sharkettes improved to 16-7 and moved into the area round against the winner of the Luling-Llano game.
“Defensively, all night we got after it,” said Palacios coach Aaron Wollam. “I thought that was the difference in the game was our defensive pressure. We were trying to take No. 10 away and let someone else beat us.”
Lytle (21-6) freshman Calyssa Sevier scored 16 points, but was constantly double-teamed and seemed to wear down by the fourth quarter.
“She’s one of the best freshmen we’ve seen,” Wollam said. “She averages like 22 a game, and I think we did a pretty good job of taking her out of the game.”
The Sharkettes gained the lead on a jumper by Jordan Peeples with 2:17 left in the first quarter and never relinquished it.
“We didn’t shoot very well in the first half,” Woolam said. “I don’t know if we were nervous or what, but we missed a lot of bunny shots, a lot of easy shots in the first half. The second half, I thought we shot the ball a lot better.”
Cyra Polk led the Palacios offense with 19 points, Cara Polk had 15 before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and Peeples added nine points.
“Coach tells us if you’re open, to shoot it,” Cyra Polk said. “He tells us if you have a lane, to drive. We also ran spread and let the clock run a little bit.”
Cameron Hutton had 12 points for the Lady Pirates, who were missing two starters and had trouble with the Palacios press.
“Our defense was right on point,” Cyra Polk said. “I think it was our quickness. The press is what breaks the other teams most times.”
Palacios led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before closing out the win.
“Bi-district champs two years in a row,” Wollam said. “That’s pretty good for the Sharkettes.”
Class 3A Bi-District
Palacios 51, Lytle 41
Points: (L) Abby Moreno 2, Calyssa Sevier 16, Cambell Aldridge 5, Cameron Hutton 12, Kylie Mask 6. (P) Cara Polk 15, Jordan Peeples 9, Cyra Polk 19, Shayne Wollam 4, Paula Alfaro 2, Emily Chapman 2.
Halftime: Palacios 25-18. 3-pointers: Aldridge, Hutton, Mask, Wollam. Records: Lytle 21-6; Palacios 16-7.
