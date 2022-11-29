Creating the extra possessions allows the Sharkettes to push the tempo on the court and put teams on their heels.
Palacios forced St. Joseph into 31 turnovers on Tuesday to cruise to a 52-24 non-district win at the Flyerdome.
“We live and die by our press,” said Palacios coach Aaron Wollam. “That’s kind of been our M.O. since I’ve been at Palacios. For us to be successful this year, our young kids are gonna have to play well. We got a lot of freshmen playing up. I thought tonight, as the game went on, we got better and more comfortable with our players rotating better.”
The two teams met in the season opener on Nov. 5, and Palacios (8-3) was able to dictate play through turnovers early on.
The Lady Flyers (3-5) committed eight in the first quarter while managing to make three field goals in the opening quarter as Palacios grew a 16-6 lead.
“It’s the issue they had for the full season last year,” said first-year head coach MJ Johnson. “Palacios was our first game this year and it was the same thing. The last time we played Palacios, we had 40 turnovers. So I’m trying to teach them how to slow the pace down, how to make sure we’re in the right positions, so we can beat a press, so we can pass through a press instead of dribbling.”
Senior Shayne Wollam set the pace for Palacios with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
She hit three of her four in the second half, including two in the fourth quarter.
“The 3 is my favorite place to shoot from,” she said. “Over the years being on varsity, I’ve tried to perfect it so I could help my team out in that way. While I’ve gotten better at driving, it feels nice to know I always have my 3-point shot to shoot from.”
The Sharkettes also had two other players eclipse double figures, one of which was freshman Dazia Alcantara.
Alcantara provided 14 points, all of which came in the first half.
“My friends helped hype me up before the game saying, ‘Oh, you got this,’” Alcantara said. “They helped me motivate myself to know I can score.”
Palacios has one tournament left and a non-district tilt with El Campo left before opening district play against Hallettsville on Dec. 6.
“Being off a week for Thanksgiving and starting district next Friday against Hallettsville, our tempo is gonna have to get us in shape,” the longtime Palacios coach said. “We have to use these games to get some shape for district.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.