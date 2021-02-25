GOLIAD — It had been a long road for Palacios to reach the third round of the playoffs and the Sharkettes did not have an easy contest once they got there.
Facing a Blanco team making its first ever appearance in the Class 3A, regional quarterfinals, Palacios trailed early and was down 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Sharkettes fought their way back into the game and got within four points of the Lady Panthers but could not find the shot to put them ahead, falling 62-55 to Blanco.
“I thought our effort was great the whole time, but I thought offensively we got a little stale in the third quarter,” said Palacios head coach Aaron Wollam. “We weren’t moving the ball real good and then in the fourth quarter we hit some shots, got ourself back it in, it just seemed like when we’d get it to a four point came we couldn’t get the right look that we wanted.”
Palacios (17-8) was making its first appearance in the regional quarterfinals since 2017 and had overcome a 3-5 start, injuries to starters, COVID-19 stoppages and last weeks winter freeze that only gave them one day to practice before its area round victory against Luling.
Thursday’s game against Blanco (19-6) got off to a fast and physical start. Blanco jumped out to a 6-0 lead but Palacios fought back to make it 19-18 after the first.
Junior guard Cyra Polk scored 12 points and had three 3-pointers in the first quarter. She would lead Palacios in scoring with 26 points and 6 3-pointers.
But after that fast start, Blanco started to create separation.
With both teams in the bonus to start the second quarter, the Lady Panthers started hitting free throws and outrebounded the Sharkettes to stretch their lead to double digits.
Presley Young led Blanco in scoring with 18 points and hit a 3-pointer at halftime to give the Lady Panthers a 34-27 lead.
“We gave it everything we had tonight,” Wollam said. “I couldn’t ask more from this group. Awesome kids to coach, hard workers. We just came up a little short tonight.”
Things started slipping away from Palacios in the third quarter. With Blanco continuing to score, the Sharkettes struggled to find the basket and did not make a field goal until the 3:10 mark of the third.
Palacios entered the fourth quarter down 48-36.
“The ball would go off our hands under the basket or we’d kick and miss a shot,” Wollam said, “wasn’t for lack of effort it just didn’t work out for us.”
Palacios found new life in the fourth as Cyra and Cara Polk combined for 17 points to make it a 4-point game with two minutes to play.
Yet despite coming so close and using free throws to their advantage, Palacios still couldn’t find the momentum changing basket.
Young and Meadow Schlinke combined to make nine free throws for Blanco and sealed the 62-55 victory.
“I haven’t had any kids miss practice all year,” Wollam said. “They’re just great leaders, great kids to be around. I’ve been coaching for 29 years and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach a lot of good kids and this is probably one of the hardest working group of kids that I’ve had.”
Palacios will lose Paula Alfaro and Jordan Peeples to graduation but the majority of the team will return for the 2021-22 season, leaving the Sharkettes primed to make another run.
“I think they want to get past this round,” Wollam said. “I tell them there’s only 16 teams playing right now and out of 235 schools to be one of the final 16, that’s great and we’re going to come back next year and try to get to the elite eight.”
Class 3A, regional quarterfinals
Blanco 62, Palacios 55
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 26, Cara Polk 17, Jordan Peeples 6, Shayne Wollam 4, Paris Lopez 1, Paula Alfaro 1; (B) Presley Young 18, Lucy Porter 16, Meadow Schlinke 12, Emilee LaRue 8, Haleigh Charles 6, Casey Eskew 2
3-pointers: Cyra Polk 6, Cara Polk 2, Wollam, Porter 4, Young 2, Schlinke; Halftime: Blanco 34-27; Records: Palacios 17-8; Blanco 19-6
