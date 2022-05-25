Palacios inducts coaches into Hall of Honor

Bill Fort, Mike Treybig and Scott “Doc” Kurtz have combined for over a century in education.
A majority of that time has been spent in the Palacios school district.
Fort worked as a track and field and cross country coach, Treybig as a football and track and field coach, and Kurtz as an athletic trainer and baseball coach.
The three were recognized for their service with their induction into the Palacios Hall of Honor at the school’s athletic banquet held recently.
Fort spent 42 years in the Palacios school district. He had athletes qualify for 15 state meets and had five top five finishes at the regional meet.
Treybig has been a coach for 41 years, including 22 as an athletic director.
He has an overall record of 136-109-1 at Palacios, Sweeny, Industrial and Houston Marion Christian.
Treybig took over as head football coach at Palacios in 2005. The Sharks hadn’t made the playoffs since winning the state championship in 1964, but in 2007, Treybig led Palacios to the quarterfinals.
The Palacios boys 1,600-meter relay team won the Class 3A gold medal at this year’s state meet, and Bryan Thomas won a silver medal in the boys 400-meter dash.
Treybig has served on the board of directors for the state’s 7on7 program, and he won the UIL Sponsor Excellence Award in 2010.
Kurtz came to Palacios in 1987 and became the school’s first athletic trainer. He also coached baseball at the school.
Kurtz worked with the school’s athletes until retiring after a 41-year athletic training career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.