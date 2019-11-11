PALACIOS – Palacios coach Chad Graves visited with principal Stephanie Garcia after the Sharks had defeated Hitchcock to clinch second place in District 14-3A, Division I.
Graves told Garcia that he didn’t want to make a big deal over Thursday’s bi-district rematch against Edna.
“We want a normal week,” Graves said. “There hasn’t been talk about parades or pep rallies or anything like that so I’m excited about that. This is more of an expectation now.”
Graves has done his best to raise the level of expectation since becoming athletic director before last season.
The Sharks made their first playoff appearance since 2007 last year, and this season’s team became the first to reach the postseason in consecutive years since the 1962, 1963 and 1964 state championship team.
“I thought coming into the season we had a chance to be pretty successful,” Graves said. “I know everybody picked us fourth in the district. We talked to our kids all spring, through the summer and the start of fall camp about becoming one of those top two teams in district. I thought we were very capable of doing it.”
Many of Palacios’ players didn’t realize they had done something that hadn’t been done in 55 years.
“We have more athletes now,” said senior Camron Polk. “We just work harder in general than any other team we’ve had here.”
But Polk and his fellow seniors came into the season determined to establish their own legacy.
“I think we’re setting the example and raising the expectations for Palacios,” he said. “Everybody thinks we’re not good. We’re kind of changing the culture around here.”
Senior Jordin Nemes credits Graves and his staff for the turnaround.
“We have a good coaching staff and they help us out a lot,” Nemes said. “We have a good program. Our communication is better. We’re lining up in the correct spots and getting the right strength call.”
Palacios’ last playoff win came in 2007 when it advanced to the quarterfinals.
“Winning a playoff game would mean everything,” Nemes said. “I want to see that happen.”
Graves knows the Sharks face a tough task against Edna, which ran off with a 61-21 win in last year’s game.
But regardless of the result, this year’s team has raised the bar for the future.
“Last year, it was like we got into the Super Bowl, playing in the first round,” Graves said. “It was a different mental approach last year opposed to this year. Our kids don’t expect anything other than our normal times. Our mind set is we’re going to come out here and we’re going to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.