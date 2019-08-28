Palacios and Rice Consolidated started last season with new head coaches.
A year later, both teams carry high expectations after making the playoffs.
Palacios reached the bi-district round in 2018, breaking an 11-year playoff drought, before losing to Edna, 61-21.
“It was huge for us to get to the playoffs last year and break that streak,” said coach Chad Graves. “It was a great step in our first year, but we aren’t going to sneak under the radar this year. We have a target on our back this year. The message this spring, and our goal, is to find a way to play in that 11th ballgame.”
Key returners for Palacios include wide receiver and cornerback Camron Polk, wide receiver Xzavier Haynes, running back Gary Haynes and linebacker Daniel Gonzales.
But there are new faces for the Sharks as well. The team will put a freshman under center this year in Anthony White.
“Having Camron, Xzavier and Gary really will help White this year as a freshman,” said Graves. “Those players have taken a load off of his plate. I reiterate every time I see him, ‘I’m not asking you to lead this team, I’m asking you to get the ball to where it needs to be.’ So, to have those guys around him to settle him down is going to be huge.”
Rice Consolidated made it two rounds into the playoffs before falling to Edna in the area round.
“Obviously, when we lost to Edna, it was a discouraging feeling,” said coach Jared Sloan. “But when we had time to look back a couple months later, we appreciated it much more. Having that experience will be great for this group.”
Rice brings back three offensive and defensive linemen in Drayton Canaris, Taj Field and Christian Tovar, as well as five other starters on offense and defense.
Sloan thinks they will face a tough task.
“Our district is very competitive this year,” he said. “There are some great teams in Columbus and Hitchcock, as well as Boling and Palacios. All of those teams are coached by great coaches who do a great job with their kids. There isn’t a week off in this district, and there isn’t a weak link. It’s going to be a battle to get to the playoffs and make a run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.