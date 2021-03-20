The following are results from the Palacios Shark Relays on Thursday.
El Campo won the boys team title with 211 points. Palacios came in second with 183 points, East Bernard was third with 119 and Tidehaven was fourth with 45.
For the El Campo's boys, Rueben Owens won the 100m with a time of 11.47 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, nine inches.
Andres Torres won the 800m in two minutes, 13.17 seconds. Hendrick Hundl won the 110m hurdles in 15.86 seconds. Kerry North won the shot put with a distance of 48 feet, nine inches. Charles Shorter won the triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 1.5 inches.
El Campo won the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.68 seconds and the 4x200m relay with a time of one minute, 31.78 seconds.
For the Tidehaven boys, Sardinea Kylan won the 400m in 51.47 seconds.
For the Palacios boys, Julian Diaz won the 1600m in five minutes, 4.32 seconds and the 3200m in 11 minutes, 23 seconds. Xavier Perez won the discus throw with a mark of 121 feet, three inches.
El Campo won the girls team title with 218 points. East Bernard was second with 114 points, Tidehaven was third with 112 and Palacios was fourth with 69.
For the El Campo girls, Jackesha Nichols won the 100m with a time of 13.12 seconds and the triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, six inches.
Keona Wells won the 200m in 27.61 seconds. Sierra Hernandez won the 1600m with a time of six minutes, 6.01 seconds.
El Campo girls won the 4x100m relay in 50.85 seconds, the 4x200m relay in one minute, 52.87 seconds and the 4x400m relay in four minutes, 27.94 seconds.
For the Tidehaven girls, Vanessa Prado won the shot put with a distance of 29 feet, five inches and the discus with a throw of 73 feet, three inches.
For full results from the Palacios Shark Relays go to advosports.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/edition.
