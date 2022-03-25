PALACIOS — Palacios’ Bryan Thomas had a busy night at the Shark Relays.
But Thomas had no complaints.
“I try to stay hydrated when I’m getting ready to run,” he said. “I drink a lot of water. After I run the races, I keep moving and just get ready to run the other races and drink a lot of water.”
The short rest between the 400-meter and 200-meter dashes, and the 1,600-meter relay didn’t prevent Thomas from winning three gold medals Thursday night at Shark Stadium.
Thomas, a senior, also finished third in the long jump to bring his point total for 31 in his final meet on his home track.
Thomas finished third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1 inch before turning his attention to the running events.
He won the 400 in a time of 50.21 seconds and came back to win the 200 in a time of 22.80.
Thomas then ran the anchor leg of the relay, which won in a time of 3:31.94.
“It’s just a matter of keep practicing and wanting to beat every time I get,” he said. “I don’t want to be satisfied with my times. I want to keep on breaking them.”
Palacios coach Joey Dominguez isn’t surprised with Thomas’ progress.
“He’s a hard worker,” Dominguez said. “He’s a kid who wants to be good. He pushes himself in practice. He doesn’t take any laps off.”
Thomas’ training has been hindered somewhat by the cold weather, but he has done his best to stay in shape.
“Honestly, I wasn’t prepared for the weather to be like this,” he said. “Sometimes, Coach will take us into the gym and we’ll practice. When the weather turns good, we’ll come out and practice.”
Thomas went to the state meet last year as part of the Sharks’ 800 relay team.
He hopes to be busier at this year’s state meet.
“I want to make it back to state,” he said, “and win all my events.”
Still going strong
Kila Rodas has been a workhorse for Edna during her track career.
This season is no different for Rodas, a senior.
Rodas has run the 200- and 400-meter dashes, the 800-meter run and legs on the Cowgirls’ relay teams.
“I’ll run whatever they tell me,” she said. “We practice in whatever the conditions are so we’re ready for the meets.”
Rodas ran the 800 and 400, and a leg on the 1,600 relay at the Shark Relays.
She won the 800 in a time of 2:06.09, and the 400 in a time of 1:02.13. The 1,600 relay finished second in a time of 4:20.20.
“I’d say the 800 is my best race,” Rodas said. “It’s a tough race. I try not to lead the pack because there’s a whole another lap you’ve got to kick on.”
Rodas hopes for another chance to run the 800 at the state meet, after struggling in the event at state last season.
“I want to do better than I did last year at state,” she said. “I ran the worst time ever so I want to go back and do better.”
Getting on track
El Campo’s Rueben Owens medaled in the long jump at last year’s state meet.
But the weather and other commitments kept Owens from jumping until the Shark Relays.
He made up for lost time by winning the event with a leap of 21-10.5.
Owens also won the 100 (11.13) and ran a leg on the winning 400 (42.84) and 800 (1:31.29) relay teams.
East Bernard sweep
East Bernard won the boys and girls team titles.
The Brahmas scored 170 points, El Campo was second with 140, and Palacios was third with 136.
The Lady Brahmas scored 225 points, Edna was second with 200, and El Campo was third with 83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.