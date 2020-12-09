Palacios is ranked No. 13 in this weeks Class 3A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls poll.
In Class 2A Yorktown is ranked No. 15 and Weimar is ranked No. 25, while in Class 1A Moulton is ranked No. 17.
On the boys side, Schulenburg is ranked No. 15 in Class 2A and Weimar is ranked No. 17.
For private school boys, Faith Academy is ranked No. 4 and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
And for private school girls, St. Paul is ranked No. 5, Hallettsville Sacred Heart is ranked No. 6 and Faith Academy is raked No. 9.
