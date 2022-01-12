An in-game dunk can hype up any team.
It’s a play that can gain momentum for a comeback or solidify a hard fought win.
Victoria East senior Brady Parker has made a handful of dunks this season, and his share of misses, but he knows the risk is worth the reward.
“It’s amazing, it really changes the whole environment,” Parker said. “I think it makes us play a lot harder because it hypes us up. Everybody starts playing better.”
While not the most vocal member on the team, Parker has used his length and athleticism to become one of East’s top scorers and rebounders.
He’s helped the Titans stay in the middle of the pack in District 29-5A as head coach Michael Ellis continues to build his program in year two.
“He’s the front of our press and he just attacks the front of the rim relentlessly,” Ellis said. “One of the things that I really like about Brady is you can challenge him as a player. Some kids will go in a shell, but he responded when I challenged him and I thought he really turned it up to a different level.”
Parker grew up playing soccer at the YMCA but quickly gravitated towards basketball and baseball after trying them out on the way to a soccer tournament.
“As soon as I stepped on, it was over,” Parker said. “No more soccer for me.”
Parker credited his father, Jamie Parker — who was a four-sport athlete at Calhoun — for toughening him up in those early years. He’s the one player he tries to model his game after to this very day.
Parker also played football and track in junior high but focused on basketball and baseball once he got to East.
He sees playing multiple sports as a means to increase his athleticism.
“I think he learns a certain toughness,” Ellis said. “I think he learns the camaraderie that goes along with it. He can say, ‘You know what, let me utilize the skills I’m getting there and bring it here.’”
Parker had to overcome struggles in both sports last season as basketball finished near the bottom of district.
Baseball finished last in District 29-5A, with Parker hitting .277 with 13 RBI and having a 2.90 ERA pitching.
“Lots of learning last year, not just with Brady, but across the board with everybody,” said East baseball coach Wes Kolle. “We talked about what we can take away from his first full season on varsity. If he can cut the number of strikeouts in half you’ll see his average increase.
“Whether it’s basketball or baseball, don’t try to do too much, just do what the game is asking you to do and let your abilities and your preparation kind of take over and just compete.”
Parker has a chance to erase last season’s painful memories once baseball rolls around. For now, he’s focused on basketball and trying to end East’s losing streak to Victoria West on Friday.
While East has improved its play from last season, focusing on its defensive effort, the Titans still want to get the monkey off their back of being second place to the Warriors.
“It would feel great, especially my senior year,” Parker said. “It’ll make the season. I hope we just steal a few more wins and be in a better spot than we were last year.”
