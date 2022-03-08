Victoria East's ability to change its fortunes from a last-place finish a year ago will come on the arms of senior pitchers Caleb Korczynski, Andrew Rivera and Brady Parker.
The latter of the three proved why in a 9-0 District 29-5A romp over Flour Bluff on a chilly Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.
Parker, a left-hander, threw a gem in which he struck out six and allowed only three hits over six innings.
The Titans (9-4, 1-2) notched their first district win of the season. The victory came on the heels of a 5-1 showing at the Cane’s Comal ISD Classic in New Braunfels.
“This is a huge team win and it started on the mound with Brady,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “He was dialed in and had his stuff working. We had great effort behind him.”
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff boys baseball
Victoria East shortstop Hunter Baros eyes an incoming pitch during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker pitches in the first inning during the District 29-5A baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East’s Andrew Rivera bats during the District 29-5A baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East’s Grayson Youngblood rounds third and heads toward home during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East second baseman Mason Sockwell catches a ball during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East’s Caden Mozisek makes a grab for the ball during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East third baseman Kaden Kolle gets ready to steal during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East first baseman Josh Shannon eyes an incoming pitch during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East first baseman Josh Shannon tags out Flour Bluff’s Cade Dowd during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East second baseman Mason Sockwell signals to his teammates after taking third during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker lets one fly during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East third baseman Kaden Kolle braces for a pitch during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
A Victoria East player takes a base during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker throws during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker walks to the plate during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East’s Grayson Youngblood rounds second and heads to third during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East shortstop Hunter Baros runs it in during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East’s Andrew Rivera takes a base during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker shuts out Flour Bluff’s Lane Atherton at first during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Victoria East shortstop Hunter Baros eyes an incoming pitch during the District 29-5A boys baseball game against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Parker closed his outing by retiring six of the final seven batters, notching three strikeouts along the way.
“He just filled up the strike zone. He kept hitters off balance,” Kolle said. “He established the fastball and it was efficient.”
It was the third start of the season for Parker, who joined the team late after basketball season. His marks for innings pitched and strikeouts are season highs for the southpaw.
He’s had to be patient as he gets his feet beneath him coming from the basketball court.
“I’ve just been throwing pens and getting used to the pitches I’m throwing,” Parker said. “I’ve just been getting reps.”
Parker got his run support in a big way in the bottom of the third inning.
Kaden Kolle and Parker hit back-to-back singles before a bunt by Mason Sockwell and an error on Flour Bluff (3-6, 1-2) pitcher RJ Moreno allowed the two to score.
That sparked a seven-run inning as East sent 12 batters to the plate to break the game open. Moreno was unable to record an out in the third inning before being chased.
“It boosted my confidence,” Parker said. “It made me want to go out there and get the job done, finish the game and win.”
Kolle finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, while Parker was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
East was 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the third inning alone, and 4-for-15 overall.
“Hitting, it’s contagious,” Wes Kolle said. “When you’re getting guys that put the barrels to the balls, we’ve just got to feed off that. I’m very proud of the way the guys did that tonight.”
The Titans still had to play defense behind Parker and faced a one-out threat the next frame with Colton Hooper’s single.
Hunter Baros squashed the threat immediately, starting a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
“That’s just a testament to the way all of us worked in the offseason,” Kaden Kolle said. “The coaches preached after last year to stay ready and expect the baseball because it’s gonna find you.”
District 29-5A Victoria East 9, Flour Bluff 0 FB 000 000 0 — 043 East 117 000 x — 9(10)1 W: Brady Parker (2-0) L: RJ Moreno. Highlights: (FB) Colton Hooper 2-for-3, (VE) Kaden Kolle 2-for-4, 1 R; Hunter Baros 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Parker 6 IP, 6 K, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 R. Records: Flour Bluff 3-6, 1-2; East 9-4, 1-2.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at
sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
