Victoria East's Brady Parker and Refugio's Jordan Kelley were named to the 2021 South Texas Preseason Baseball All-Star Team.
Parker, a junior outfielder, was named to the team following a sophomore season in which East was leading District 30-5A before COVID-19 forced a cancellation of all spring sports.
The Titans have started the season 1-3 and 1-0 in District 29-5A play, East won it's first district game Monday with a 7-0 victory over Corpus Christi Carroll.
Parker hit .250 last season with two RBI and one double, he scored three runs and stole one base. Parker also pitched in three appearances, accumulating a 2.06 ERA and striking out eight batters over 17 innings.
Kelley, also a junior, was named to the all-star team for a second straight season. Last season Kelley was named to the team as an outfielder but this year he's been named as a pitcher.
In his freshman season, Kelley hit .468 with three home runs, one triple, five doubles and 24 RBI's. He also scored 34 runs and stole 21 bases.
He was the Newcomer of the Year on the Advocate's all-area team as a freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.