It was always going to be Brady Parker.
The Victoria East senior was coming off a two-hit performance at the plate against Boerne to close out the Victoria ISD Classic, and threw a three-hit gem against Flour Bluff last Tuesday.
He wanted the ball in Tuesday’s District 29-5A crosstown rivalry game against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.
Parker’s three-run double sparked a six-run fifth inning rally in a 7-1 win over West.
The left-handed pitcher also recorded a season-high nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort on the mound.
“Big time players make big time plays, and he’s a big player for us,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “He did a heck of a job tonight. I’m extremely proud of him.”
The win was revenge for East, after West swept the series a year ago.
Parker picked up confidence from his six-inning outing against Flour Bluff, which was his fourth start.
He knew that would give him momentum going into the West game, but never anticipated throwing a career-high 110 pitches.
“I think the Bluff game really showed I can go that long,” Parker said. “I’ve never thrown that many pitches before. After the Bluff game, I knew I could go longer.”
Parker’s fifth-inning heroics were set up by a bunt single by Grayson Youngblood. The Titans (11-7, 2-2) eventually sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.
Prior to the fifth, East managed one run on three hits against West starter Dawson Orsak.
The senior had opened the game by retiring nine of the first 10 batters.
“Dawson was dialed in early,” Kolle said. “We just told the guys to stay the course and keep grinding out at-bats.”
West struggled to provide run support for Orsak.
The Warriors (8-6, 1-2) had the bases loaded in the second with a 1-0 lead, but failed to expand the lead.
Orsak went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple. West’s lone run came from a bases-loaded walk in the second.
“We left a lot (on the field),” said West coach Austin Molinaro. “That’s kind of been our downfall so far this year, guys not making anything happen with runners in scoring position. It’s something we continue to work on, but against a team that’s hitting the ball well, we’ve got to learn to take advantage of those opportunities.”
With senior Blane Zeplin out with an injury, Orsak is the lone returning varsity player on the field for West.
Molinaro wants to see his younger players mature and contribute.
“We have got to have our dugout get our guys picked back up,” Molinaro said. “So, they’re still learning those things. That’s what we’re trying to fix.
Note: East leads the all-time series 14-9.
DISTRICT 29-5A
East 7, West 1
East 000 160 0 — 7 9 0
West 010 000 0 — 1 6 2
W: Brady Parker L: Dawson Orsak. Highlights: (E) Parker 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2B, 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 9 K; Xavier Ortega 1-for-3, RBI, R; Grayson Youngblood 1-for-3, R, RBI. (W) Orsak 3-for-4; Beau Woods RBI; Alex Mendieta 1-for-3, R. Records: East 11-7, 2-2; West 8-6, 1-2.
