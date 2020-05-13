Parks and Recreation cancels spring adult sports leagues

Daren Steadman and her husband Conner were hoping to play their fifth season in the adult softball league with the Victoria’s Park and Recreation program this spring.
But with Gov. Greg Abbott ordering a restriction on outdoor sports involving more than four people, the city has decided to cancel all softball and kickball adult leagues until further notice.
“It wasn’t anything that was a big shock since everything was closing at the same time,” Steadman said. “But it still stinks. What’s going to fill our nights now? We’re out there almost every night of the week.”
Steadman, who is the assistant softball and volleyball coach of the junior varsity teams at Victoria East, plays on the co-ed team on Monday nights, while her husband plays and umpires multiple times throughout the week.
The League holds a special place for the married couple since it’s where they first met four years ago. Both hope things will return to normal for the summer season.
“We understand we don’t want to break the rules during this pandemic,” Steadman said. “It doesn’t make any sense to be out there right now.”
The city said those who already have registered for both sports will be able to choose between receiving a refund of their registration fees or having their fees applied toward registration for a summer league.
Parks and Recreation staff will be in contact with registrants regarding these options and may be reached at 361-485-3200.
