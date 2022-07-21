Pat Erskine named new Calhoun coach
Victoria West head coach Pat Erskine talks to his players on the sidelines during Day 1 of the 2018 Mike Smith Classic at the West gym.

 Kayla Renie

Pat Erskine has fond memories of being an assistant basketball coach at Calhoun.

Erskine attributes much of the success he’s enjoyed as a head coach to the two years he spent in Port Lavaca.

“That was kind of my launching to the head coaching part,” Erskine said. “They were so good to me. They were so amazing. When I went back, I felt like it was a place to be back. It gave me a sense of purpose to think this is where I got started.”

Erskine is ready to begin his second tenure at Calhoun after being named the school’s boys head basketball coach.

Erskine, 58, will replace John Curta, who retired from coaching after last season.

Pat Erskine gives directions to his team on Jan. 7 at Victoria West High School.

“They reached out and it was really a good fit for me as far as being able to come back home in the area and have an opportunity to be around my family again,” Erskine said. “I can step into this role again and, hopefully, mentor and be a part of kids’ lives again in a different seat.”

Erskine was the head coach at Victoria West from the school’s opening in 2010 until leaving after the 2020-2021 season.

He spent last season as an assistant under Billy White at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Erskine coached White when he played at Gonzales.

“One of the hardest decisions I had to make was to decide I’m not coming back,” Erskine said. “Billy is just an amazing young man. He was adamant of doing this for my family and I think that was the motivating factor.”

Erskine played basketball under Mike Smith at Victoria High, and his late father, B.F. Erskine was the principal at Victoria High.

Erskine began his head coaching career at Huntington and was also a head coach at Gonzales and Victoria Faith Academy.

Erskine’s wife, Jill, will be working in Victoria, and his mother, Catherine, and son Drew, who played at West, reside in Victoria.

Calhoun had a 5-17 record last season, but Erskine has spoken with Curta and is optimistic about the future of the program.

Victoria West's Pat Erskine talks to a referee during a game in 2021.

The Sandcrabs will compete in District 30-4A against Beeville, Corpus Christi West Oso, Ingleside, Orange Grove, Rockport-Fulton and Sinton.

“The kids who are there are very receptive,” Erskine said. “I feel like in time they could become very competitive.”

Erskine is uncertain if Calhoun will play West and his former assistant coach Cody McDonald next season, but he wouldn’t rule it out.

“As a head coach, I haven’t played any of my assistants,” Erskine said. “His schedule might be full. It’s a close deal and it would make a good situation for us. I would be open and I’m sure he would. It would just depend on our schedules.”

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.